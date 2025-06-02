"Scottie Scheffler misses out on unique Tiger Woods record by 16 days with the Memorial Tournament win"

Scottie Scheffler just missed beating Tiger Woods in winning 16 PGA Tour events in the shortest time. The American golfer recently registered a win in the PGA Tour at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

It was Scottie Scheffler's 16th win on the circuit. He won 16 events in 3 years, 3 months, and 19 days. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods won 16 tournaments on the PGA Tour in 3 years, 3 months, and 3 days.

Scheffler missed out on beating the 15-time Major winner's unique record by just 16 days. Sam Snead holds the record for winning 16 tournaments on the PGA Tour in the shortest time. He won the event in two years, six months, and one day, followed by Jack Nicklaus, who won it in three years, one month, and 22 days.

Scottie Scheffler started playing professionally in 2018. He won his maiden PGA Tour event in 2022. That year, he clinched four events on the circuit and then two tournaments in 2023.

Scheffler had an impressive time on the Tour in 2024, as he won seven events in a single season. This season, he won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then won the PGA Championship, followed by the Memorial Tournament.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament featuring Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler took the lead in the game after three rounds. He played the final round of 70 to settle with a score of 10-under. He registered a four-stroke win over Ben Griffin in the game.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament:

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

2 - Ben Griffin (-6)

3 - Sepp Straka (-5)

4 - Nick Taylor (-4)

T5 - Russell Henley (-2)

T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2)

T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1)

T7 - Tom Hoge (-1)

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1)

T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1)

T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1)

T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E)

T12 - Harris English (E)

T12 - Sam Burns (E)

T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E)

T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1)

T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1)

T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

T16 - Sungjae Im (+1)

T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2)

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2)

T20 - Ryan Fox (+2)

T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3)

T23 - Shane Lowry (+3)

T25 - Max Greyserman (+4)

T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4)

T25 - Cameron Young (+4)

T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4)

T25 - Corey Conners (+4)

T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4)

T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5)

T31 - Sam Stevens (+5)

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5)

T31 - Tony Finau (+5)

T31 - Adam Scott (+5)

T31 - Justin Thomas (+5)

T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5)

38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6)

T39 - Alex Noren (+7)

T39 - Thomas Detry (+7)

T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7)

T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7)

T39 - Bud Cauley (+7)

T44 - Justin Rose (+8)

T44 - Michael Kim (+8)

T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8)

T44 - Eric Cole (+8)

T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8)

T49 - Davis Thompson (+10)

T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10)

T51 - Harry Higgs (+11)

T51 - Max Homa (+11)

T51 - Andrew Novak (+11)

T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11)

55 - Denny McCarthy (+12)

56 - Wyndham Clark (+13)

57 - Austin Eckroat (+17)

