Scottie Scheffler & Nelly Korda could play together as IOC makes major announcement for 2028 Summer Olympics

Scottie Scheffler could potentially be competing with Nelly Korda at the 2028 Summer Olympics at Riviera Country Club, according to the reports. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently announced that they have received approval to host a mixed-team golf event.

The Summer Olympics have stuck to the traditional individual men's and women's competition for many years. However, in 2028 Olympics a new mixed gender event might be introduced, as per reports. The exact format for the proposed mixed-team event is yet to be announced.

NUCLR Golf took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to share a report of the news. Here's a look at the post (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Mixed team golf has been approved for the 2028 Summer Olympics at Riviera CC, the International Olympic Committee announced today.

Golfweek also issued a report on the matter. The media giant also included a statement from Kit McConnell, the sports director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Here's a look at McConnell's statement (via Golfweek):

"The mixed events are a real true embodiment of gender equality − men and women competing in the same team, on the same field of play for their country. We've seen the real success of these (mixed-gender events). They bring something incredibly special for the athletes involved."

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee proposed a 36-hole competiton for the mixed-team event. They planned on holding the competition between the men's and women's individual events.

While the mixed event has been approved by the International Olympic Committee, the confirmation of the format could potentially see the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour's best players compete in the same field.

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda's Olympic records

Scottie Scheffler made his debut at the prestigious Summer Olympic Games last year in Paris. The World. The No. 1 golfer earned a gold medal for his country, the United States of America. Having started the final round four strokes behind the leader, he posted an incredible 9 under par 62 final round score to seal the victory.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner was proud of his performance at the Le Golf National Golf Course. Here's what Scottie Scheffler had to say about his gold medal (via Olympics):

“It's tough to compare accomplishments, but an Olympic gold medal is definitely going to be one of my special memories when I look back on my career.”

Scheffler carded rounds of 67, 69, 67, and 62 to total 19 under par for the week. The golfing sensation's fellow PGA Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama claimed the silver and bronze medals with scores of 18 under par and 17 under par, respectively.

On the other hand, Nelly Korda has made two appearances at the Olympics. She made her debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and took home the gold medal by defeating Japan's Mone Inami by one stroke. The 2024 Paris Olympics saw Korda settle for a 22nd-place finish.

