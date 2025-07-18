Scottie Scheffler has a one-word response to winning the ESPY award for third straight year

Scottie Scheffler was awarded the 2025 ESPYs Golfer of the Year award for the third straight year. The American golfer has continued his dominance on the greens, and this season he has won three tournaments, including a Major at the PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour congratulated Scottie Scheffler on receiving the ESPYs award and shared a post on its Instagram account. They shared the pictures of the current World No. 1 with the trophies of the events he won in 2025.

Scheffler reshared the post on his Instagram story with a one-word caption.

"grateful," he wrote.

Scottie Scheffler has a one-word response to winning the ESPY award for the third straight year (@scottie.scheffler/IG)

Scottie Scheffler had an incredible time on the greens in 2024. He won seven tournaments and was awarded the Best Golfer ESPY award. He also won the award in 2023. He has also been the PGA Tour Player of the Year for three straight seasons, including 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2024.

Scheffler started playing on the PGA Tour in 2020 and has won 16 tournaments so far. His maiden win came at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He won four tournaments in 2022, two in 2023, seven in 2024, and three in 2025.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025

This season on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler started his campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he settled in the T9 position. He played four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67. He then settled in T25 at the WM Phoenix Open and T3 at the Genesis Invitational. He recorded 12 top-10 finishes out of the 15 tournaments he played this season.

Here is a quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 (67, 70, 69, 67)

WM Phoenix Open: T25 (69, 66, 68, 72)

The Genesis Invitational: T3 (70, 67, 76, 66)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11 (71, 72, 71, 70)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 (69, 70, 72, 73)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 (67, 62, 69, 63)

Masters Tournament: 4th (68, 71, 72, 69)

RBC Heritage: T8 (64, 70, 68, 70)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1st (61, 63, 66, 63)

PGA Championship: 1st (69, 68, 65, 71)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 (68, 71, 64, 69)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 1st (70, 70, 68, 70)

U.S. Open: T7 (73, 71, 70, 70)

Travelers Championship: T6 (62, 69, 72, 65)

Genesis Scottish Open: T8 (67, 68, 69, 67)

Meanwhile, this week, Scheffler is playing at the Open Championship 2025. He had an amazing start to his campaign, playing the first round of 68 on Thursday, July 17, and tied for sixth place. The Major will have its finale on Sunday, July 20.

