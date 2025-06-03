Scottie Scheffler outdoes Billy Horschel as he draws 3.063M viewers for his Memorial Tournament win

Scottie Scheffler recently won the Memorial Tournament after which he pulled in a massive number of viewers. According to sports journalist Josh Carpenter's latest X post, CBS drew 3.063 million viewers for Scheffler's win at Muirfield Village on Sunday. It's a 7% spike from last year's 2.855 million.

The weekend average also saw a jump, with CBS pulling in 2.782 million viewers overall, up 14% from last year. Carpenter shared this post on June 3rd and captioned it:

"Golf viewership: @GolfonCBS draws 3.063M viewers for Scottie Scheffler's win at the Memorial on Sunday, up 7% from 2.855M last year. Prior two years were 3.115M (Hovland) and 2.319M (Horschel). CBS averaged 2.782M for the weekend, up 14% from last year."

Scottie Scheffler's win topped the 2.319 million viewership that Billy Horschel received during his 2022 win. It nearly matched the 3.115 million viewership during Viktor Hovland's playoff triumph in 2023. The 2024 event's final round averaged at 3.12 million viewers on CBS, up 34% from 2023. The third round also drew in 2.04 million viewers, up 15% from 2023. In 2023, the final round averaged at 2.32 million viewers on CBS.

Moreover, the 27-year-old clinched his third PGA Tour victory of the season, finishing 10-under-par 278, four strokes ahead of Ben Griffin. Before that, Scheffler has secured victories at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship. His performance has already added over $14 million for the year. In addition to that, let's learn if Scheffler is going to appear at the upcoming RBC Canadian Open.

Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the RBC Canadian Open after his win at the Memorial Tournament?

After securing his third PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler became the first golfer since Tiger Woods to defend a Memorial title. He joined the 15-time Major champion who won three in a row from 1999 to 2001. It also marked Scheffler's third win in the last four starts and brought his career tally to 16 PGA Tour victories.

Opening the week with back-to-back 70s, Scheffler surged with a 68 in the third round. His round featured four birdies in his final five holes for his first-ever bogey-free round in 19 tries at Muirfield Village. After his latest success, Scheffler is taking a break and has opted to sit out the upcoming RBC Canadian Open. He will be focusing on the upcoming 2025 U.S. Open.

With that, here's a detailed list of Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season performances:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9, $535,000.00

WM Phoenix Open: T25, $69,197.14

The Genesis Invitational: T3, $1,200,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11, $451,250.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20, $240,250.00

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2, $845,500.00

Masters Tournament: 4, $1,008,000.00

RBC Heritage: T8, $580,000.00

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1, $1,782,000.00

PGA Championship: 1, $3,420,000.00

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 1, $4,000,000.00

