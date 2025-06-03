Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

Scottie Scheffler just grabbed his third victory of the 2025 PGA Tour season at the Memorial Tournament. However, after the glory at Muirfield Village, the World No. 1 has decided to opt out of the RBC Canadian Open the coming weekend.

With the 2025 US Open Championship right around the corner, Scottie Scheffler will probably put all his focus on grabbing the second Major victory of this season. And hence, he will be sitting out of the field this weekend, giving Rory McIlroy the chance to be the top-ranked player at the TPC Toronto.

Scottie Scheffler continued his dominant run on the PGA Tour with a four-stroke victory at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, finishing at 10-under-par 278. The world number one carded a final-round 70 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and extended his streak to nine consecutive outright wins when holding a 54-hole lead, dating back to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler became the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend a Memorial title, joining Woods, who won three in a row from 1999 to 2001. The win marks Scheffler’s third title in his last four starts and the 16th PGA Tour victory of his career.

He opened the week with back-to-back rounds of 70, then posted a 68 on Saturday with four birdies over his final five holes—his first bogey-free round in 19 appearances at Muirfield Village. Despite a slow start in the final round, Scheffler’s short game kept him steady, and a key birdie at the 11th helped reestablish control as others dropped off the pace.

How has Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season been so far?

Scottie Scheffler has run a highly consistent and successful campaign through the 2025 PGA Tour season so far, including multiple top finishes and victories at high-profile events. His season includes wins at both major championships and elite tournaments, contributing to substantial earnings and FedExCup points.

Scottie Scheffler has appeared in a total of 12 events so far and has made the cut in all of his starts. He has had three wins and a runner-up finish, having earned a total of $14,558,697 in the 2025 season so far. He currently stands no. 1 on both the OWGR list and the FedEx Cup points standings.

Here is a detailed table of how Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season has been so far:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9, $535,000.00

WM Phoenix Open: T25, $69,197.14

The Genesis Invitational: T3, $1,200,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11, $451,250.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20, $240,250.00

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2, $845,500.00

Masters Tournament: 4, $1,008,000.00

RBC Heritage: T8, $580,000.00

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1, $1,782,000.00

PGA Championship: 1, $3,420,000.00

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 1, $4,000,000.00

