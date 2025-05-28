Scottie Scheffler reacts to Tour Championship format change

Scottie Scheffler expressed his happiness over the recently announced format change for the Tour Championship. Scheffler is currently at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.

Ad

In his 12th appearance of the season, the 28-year-old golfer looks to claim his third win this year. He was last seen in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, where he finished in a two-way tie for the fourth with Tommy Fleetwood.

Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Source: Getty

The PGA Tour announced the format change for the Tour Championship on Wednesday, May 28. The starting strokes format, which awarded players, who ranked higher on the FedEx Cup points table, with negative strokes even before the tournament commenced, has been eliminated by the Tour.

Ad

Trending

According to the change, all 30 players in the field will be entering the event with even-par strokes. The changes will be implemented at the Tour Championship later this year. The three-time major winner reacted to the recent announcement by the PGA Tour.

“Looking at the TOUR Championship, I didn't love the previous format of starting strokes, and I really like the direction where we're going. I think the TOUR Championship's going to be difficult to qualify for. Making the TOUR Championship is truly going to be the results from a great body of work over the course of a season, and then you have an opportunity to win the TOUR Championship and the FedExCup,” Scheffler said via ESPN.

Ad

Scheffler, who won the season-end tournament last year, had previously expressed his dissatisfaction over the format. He had started the event with 10-under-par, last year and went on to win with a 30-under par score.

In addition to the elimination of starting strokes, the other changes include, adjustments to course setup and raising the stakes for qualification for the Tour Championship.

Where does Scottie Scheffler currently stand on the FedEx points table?

Scheffler currently tops the FedEx points table with 2801 points, after only two wins so far this season. While he earned 500 points with his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler gained 750 points after he claimed the 2025 PGA Championship title.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

Moreover, his eight Top-10 finishes in 11 PGA Tour events this season have given him the significant upper hand as opposed to Rory McIlroy, who stands second. Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas are the only other players with 2000-plus points in the current FedEx points table.

McIlroy has won three tournaments this year out of his nine appearances, earning 2666 points. He was last seen at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he finished in a tie for 47th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More