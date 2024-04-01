Scottie Scheffler reflects on his loss at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open - “I just couldn't get one to go in”

Scottie Scheffler lost the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open in the final round. The World No.1 golfer narrowly missed out on the title as Stephan Jaeger registered his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Coming off the back of back-to-back victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, Scheffler was en route winning his third straight event on the circuit.

The 27-year-old golfer, who came into the event as the outright favorite, stood a chance to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to complete a three-peat on the PGA Tour.

However, Scheffler misread a putt in the final round and finished T2. Following the loss, the ace golfer said that he was “disappointed” with the result. The 2022 Masters champion said that he “just couldn't get one to go in” and he will improve on it in the coming weeks.

In his post-event press conference, Scottie Scheffler said (at 0:50):

"Another good week. I gave myself a chance to win the tournament. And that's where I want to be at the beginning of the week. And today was fun.

"Obviously, I wish it would have ended a little differently. But I hit what I felt like was a lot of good putts there at the end, I just couldn't get one to go in."

It's pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler had a chance to force a playoff at the Houston Open, as Jaeger missed a 21-foot birdie putt at 18.

However, the no.1 ranked golfer misread the putt and eventually lost it. He settled for T2 alongside Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Taylor Moore and Thomas Detry.

Scottie Scheffler dubbed Stephen Jaeger a 'deserving champion'

Scheffler further noted that he “put up a good fight” but had some “weird” breaks. He admitted that the final round was disappointing. The star golfer went on to laud Stephen Jaeger for winning his maiden Tour title and dubbed him a “deserving champion.”

He said in the presser:

"I put up a good fight. I felt like had some weird breaks this week and then it's kind of the thing is lime, it's tough to describe. I'm obviously a bit disappointed.

"I hit two or three really good shots in 18 to give myself a chance and I felt like I made the putt, and then I looked up, and it was breaking off. So, a bit disappointing. But Stephen played great this week and he's a deserving champion in the end."

It's pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler will take the coming week off to prepare for the Masters weekend. It will be interesting to see the in-form golfer take on a stacked field at Augusta later this month.