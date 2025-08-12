Scottie Scheffler replaces Tedd Scott with Chris Kirk's ex-caddie for the upcoming BMW Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler will be going into the BMW Championship with a big change in his corner. Tedd Scott, the golfer's longtime caddie, will not be accompanying him at this massive event. The reason behind Scott's absence has been reported to be a family matter.

Scheffler will have Chris Kirk's former caddie, Mike Cromie, in his corner at Caves Valley for the BMW Championship. Cromie has extensive PGA Tour experience and will hope to help the World No.1 triumph at this crucial FedEx Cup playoffs event.

The news was first shared by the account Read the Line on X:

"Ted Scott will NOT be on the bag for Scottie Scheffler at Caves Valley this week per PGA TOUR Comms. Mike Cromie (Chris Kirk's caddie) will be under the straps for the world's number 1."

The BMW Championship is the second FedEx Cup playoffs tournament. After an impressive T3 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler will be eyeing another strong showing this week. He finished one shot behind JJ Spaun and Justin Rose at TPC Southwind, and the Englishman triumphed in a playoff.

Scottie Scheffler will have big hopes for this week, and some golf analysts even believe he will win the FedEx Cup once again. One golf analyst projected that he will have an easy time with this task.

Golf analyst predicts Scottie Scheffler to win the Tour Championship

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler was a hot topic on the Fore Play Podcast following the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Sam Riggs claimed on the podcast that Scheffler will win the Tour Championship this year. He's been in amazing form this year, winning four tournaments, two of which are Majors.

Riggs supported his claim by stating that Scheffler will be dominant throughout the event. He explained:

"Is there a single planet on which Scottie Sheffler is not winning the Tour Championship this year?"

The analyst later added:

"I just think man with Scottie, with PGA tour-like setups and how much he dominates those and has proven to dominate those from elevated event to elevated event, I don't see a planet on which Scottie Sheffler doesn't win this and win it like pretty easily."

The BMW Championship will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club and will feature the top 50 ranked golfers on the PGA Tour. The tournament will be 72 holes with no cut and a payout of $20 million.

