Scottie Scheffler to win the Tour Championship "pretty easily," says golf analyst

Scottie Scheffler is the pinnacle that other golfers are trying to reach in their careers. He has been ranked as the World No. 1 for more than 100 weeks in a row, and it is clear that he is one of the favorites to win every tournament he enters. Interestingly, a golf analyst has even predicted that Scheffler will easily win the Tour Championship as well.The FedEx St. Jude Championship is currently underway at TPC Southwind. It is the first of three tournament series, and it was being discussed on the Foreplay Podcast. There, Sam Riggs Bozoian stated that the event is undoubtedly in the hands of Scheffler due to his continued excellent play.The analyst even predicted that the World No. 1 would easily win the whole thing. He stated:&quot;Is there a single planet on which Scottie Sheffler is not winning the Tour Championship this year?&quot;Bozoian later added,&quot;I just think man with Scottie, with PGA tour-like setups and how much he dominates those and has proven to dominate those from elevated event to elevated event, I don't see a planet on which Scottie Sheffler doesn't win this and win it like pretty easily.&quot;The hosts of the Fore Play Podcast also discussed the Tour Championship's changed format. They concluded that the format change was necessary because the tour was overly focused on rewarding the best players. The PGA Tour's format should be consistent and fair to all competitors. After all, all golfers begin their seasons in the same situation, so why should they be pushed in major tournaments?Scottie Scheffler claims that TPC Southwind's initial holes are substantially easierPGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - First Round - Source: ImagnScottie Scheffler finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship's first round with a total score of 3 under par. He did not do much experimenting on the first day, shooting four birdies and one bogey. Scheffler made back-to-back birdies on holes 2 and 3, claiming in the post-round news conference that the first few holes are significantly easier.The golfer was asked about his opening-round birdies, about which he stated,&quot;I would say the start is a little bit easier than the rest of the golf course. You see the guys shooting low rounds, you've got to get off to a good start. You've got a reachable par-5 on the third and then two wedge holes to start as well. Did a good job getting the ball in the fairway and then hitting some nice approach shots as well.&quot;Scottie Scheffler is currently through eight holes in the second round of the event, with three birdies and one bogey. He has a great chance of qualifying for the next event, and he might even win the whole thing and fulfill the aforementioned prediction.