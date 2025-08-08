Scottie Scheffler admits to being ‘a little stitious’ with few golf habits

Competitive athletes tend to have one or two superstitious beliefs in their game, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is no exception. He recently admitted that he sticks to a few golf habits a little more than usual.

Scheffler is competing in the ongoing FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. During a post-round press conference, a reporter asked if he is “a little ‘sticious,” and he said,

“Yeah, I use the same divot tool and ball marker most days, so, a little 'stitious.”

The reporter also pointed out that Scottie Scheffler has used the same yardage book cover for the past four years. However, the 29-year-old golfer said he doesn’t do that out of superstitious beliefs, but because he just likes it.

“It's good size, it's got USA on it. I think it's pretty cool,” he added.

Scottie Scheffler is off to a good start at the first playoff event in the PGA Tour’s post-season lineup and is tied for 12th going into the second round. He shot two birdies and went bogey-free on TPC Southwind’s front nine. He then fired two more birdies on the back nine and closed with his first and only bogey of the day on the par-4 18th hole.

When speaking about his performance in the tournament’s opening round, Sheffler said that it was a “good day.” He acknowledged that he came close to playing a “really great round,” but stumbled at the end, likely due to the bogey on the 18th. Nevertheless, he called it a “solid round.”

Scottie Scheffler reveals the secret behind his 13 top-10 finishes - “Showing up ready to play”

Scottie Scheffler has made 16 PGA Tour starts this season, with 13 top-10 finishes, four wins, and no cuts. When asked, he credited the consistency of his game to putting in extra practice before tournaments.

“Well, I think it all comes down to the preparation and showing up ready to play. Like I said, at this point in the year, that extra practice is maybe only going to be draining for me a little bit, and that's something that I've learned to manage as my career has gone on,” he said.

Scheffler said that his prep week doesn’t always look the same before each tournament, but he tries his best to rest as much as possible. He also added that while he puts in the work, he doesn’t overdo it to avoid getting physically and mentally fatigued.

The 17-time PGA Tour winner won two major championships this year. His victories at the PGA Championship and the Open have brought him one step closer to becoming a Grand Slam winner. With two Masters titles under his belt, he is now one US Open victory away from joining the elite group of golfers who have won all four major tournaments in men’s professional golf.

