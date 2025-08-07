Scottie Scheffler pauses 'acting career' post Happy Gilmore 2 to 'get back on the course'

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is getting ready to compete for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship title at the first postseason playoff event. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a post on Instagram joking about putting his acting career on hold.Sheffler was one of the many golf stars who made cameo appearances in the newly released sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. He played a fictionalized character of himself as a pro golfer who teamed up with other golfers to win a golf tournament against a rogue league.One day before the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the Ridgewood native shared a picture of himself on the course at TPC Southwind. He wrote in the caption:“Pausing my acting career and getting back on the course. Excited for @fedexchamp week!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier on, Scottie Scheffler shared a clip of himself speaking to NBC Sports' Terry Gannon about the movie. He said he enjoyed the filming process and was glad to see how Adam Sandler, the lead character and director, works, and why his films are “so good.”“That was a lot of fun. It was a real treat for us to be able to go do that. Happy Gilmore got a tremendous turnout from a lot of the current PGA Tour players and some past players as well. And, you know, I think we all love that movie growing up so we were all glad to be part of it… to be a part of the movie was pretty cool,” Scheffler added.Still taken from Scottie Scheffler’s Instagram Page (Source: Instagram/@scottie.scheffler)The 17-time PGA Tour winner is heading into the tournament leading the FedEx Cup points and eligibility list. He has had a great season, making 16 PGA Tour starts this year and winning four events, including two major championships.Scottie Scheffler speaks on his putting progress, says he’s no longer “second-guessing” his puttsScottie Scheffler started working with specialist putting coach Phil Kenyon almost two years ago to improve his putting game. During a press conference ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the 29-year-old golfer was asked to share what he has learned so far, and he said:“I think where I'm at now, we're not really second-guessing a lot of the stuff that we're doing. I think when I was trying to do everything on my own, maybe there was a bit more second-guessing.”Scottie Scheffler acknowledged being frustrated with his putts in 2023. He accepted that he “hit it really great” during that season, but missed out on some wins because he couldn’t putt as well as he should’ve.The five-time DP World Tour winner further added that putting is “very difficult.” However, he has been trying to focus on putting within the 10- to 15-foot range and so far, has seen some “good results on the greens.&quot;