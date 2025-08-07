  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler shares hilarious story behind his ‘buddy’ having to pay for a round of golf

Scottie Scheffler shares hilarious story behind his ‘buddy’ having to pay for a round of golf

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:36 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler - Image Source: Imagn

Being a PGA Tour pro certainly has its perks, and Scottie Scheffler’s recent story confirms it. The World No. 1 golfer hilariously recalled not having to pay for a round of golf due to his pro status.

Ad

During a press conference ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler was asked if he remembers the last time he paid for a round of golf. He said he doesn’t remember the last time he paid, but he remembers the last time he didn’t have to pay.

The 17-time PGA Tour winner recalled going to the pro shop at a local public course and attempting to pay for a round for him and his friend. His fee for the round was waived; however, his friend’s wasn't, and they both found the situation hilarious.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I was like, I'd like to just pay for the round, we're teeing off at 2:00. He's like, you're good. My buddy was like, thanks, man, that's awesome, appreciate it. He's like, actually, you've got to pay. It was probably five years ago and we still laugh about it to this day because he was so excited to get the free round and the pro was like, actually you're still paying, buddy,” he said, laughing.
Ad
Ad

Scottie Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. Since then, he has won 17 events on the PGA Tour with four major championship titles and five DP World Tour victories.

The Ridgewood native is set to tee off in the first post-season playoff event at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and is heading into the tournament at No. 1 on the FedEx Cup standings. He has had a phenomenal season this year, with top 25 results in all 16 starts and no missed cuts.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler shares fun stories about the Claret Jug

Scottie Scheffler holds up the Claret Jug at the 2025 Open Championship - Image Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler holds up the Claret Jug at the 2025 Open Championship - Image Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush and got to lift the Claret Jug for the first time in his career. During a pre-tournament press conference at TPC Southwind, he was asked to share any fun stories he had about the Claret Jug.

Ad

The 29-year-old shared that he and his friends recently drank out of it during a party, and it was a fun time. He said,

“We had a party two weeks ago at home with some of our friends, and everybody got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun… Yeah, a lot of people got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun.”

Scottie Scheffler also took the iconic trophy to his home course, Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, and “whacked some golf balls around” while hanging out with his son, Bennett.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications