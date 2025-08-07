Scottie Scheffler shares hilarious story behind his ‘buddy’ having to pay for a round of golf

Being a PGA Tour pro certainly has its perks, and Scottie Scheffler’s recent story confirms it. The World No. 1 golfer hilariously recalled not having to pay for a round of golf due to his pro status.During a press conference ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler was asked if he remembers the last time he paid for a round of golf. He said he doesn’t remember the last time he paid, but he remembers the last time he didn’t have to pay.The 17-time PGA Tour winner recalled going to the pro shop at a local public course and attempting to pay for a round for him and his friend. His fee for the round was waived; however, his friend’s wasn't, and they both found the situation hilarious.“I was like, I'd like to just pay for the round, we're teeing off at 2:00. He's like, you're good. My buddy was like, thanks, man, that's awesome, appreciate it. He's like, actually, you've got to pay. It was probably five years ago and we still laugh about it to this day because he was so excited to get the free round and the pro was like, actually you're still paying, buddy,” he said, laughing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. Since then, he has won 17 events on the PGA Tour with four major championship titles and five DP World Tour victories.The Ridgewood native is set to tee off in the first post-season playoff event at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and is heading into the tournament at No. 1 on the FedEx Cup standings. He has had a phenomenal season this year, with top 25 results in all 16 starts and no missed cuts.Scottie Scheffler shares fun stories about the Claret JugScottie Scheffler holds up the Claret Jug at the 2025 Open Championship - Image Source: ImagnScottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush and got to lift the Claret Jug for the first time in his career. During a pre-tournament press conference at TPC Southwind, he was asked to share any fun stories he had about the Claret Jug.The 29-year-old shared that he and his friends recently drank out of it during a party, and it was a fun time. He said,“We had a party two weeks ago at home with some of our friends, and everybody got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun… Yeah, a lot of people got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun.”Scottie Scheffler also took the iconic trophy to his home course, Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, and “whacked some golf balls around” while hanging out with his son, Bennett.