Who is playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025? Full field explored

The PGA Tour is headed to its three-event FedEx Cup Playoffs, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. The first playoff event will be held from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ad

Sixty-nine players will be in action at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as Rory McIlroy has opted out of the event. The World No. 2 will skip this week's action and will be seen at the BMW Championship next week.

Following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship 2025, the fate of the top 70 players was sealed, and Matti Schmid booked the final spot after a T31 finish. Chris Kirk also moved inside the top 70 after tying for fifth at Sedgefield. The other names who secured the last five spots were Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo, Erik van Rooyen, and Cam Davis.

Ad

Trending

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will feature top names like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will have a whopping $20 million purse and 2,000 FedEx Cup points up for grabs. The top 50 in the standings after the event will qualify for next week's BMW Championship 2025.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 and their OWGR:

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Xander Schauffele (3)

Justin Thomas (4)

Russell Henley (5)

Collin Morikawa (6)

Keegan Bradley (7)

Harris English (8)

J.J. Spaun (9)

Sepp Straka (10)

Ludvig Åberg (11)

Hideki Matsuyama (12)

Viktor Hovland (13)

Robert MacIntyre (14)

Tommy Fleetwood (15)

Ben Griffin (17)

Maverick McNealy (18)

Shane Lowry (19)

Justin Rose (20)

Patrick Cantlay (22)

Sam Burns (23)

Corey Conners (24)

Wyndham Clark (25)

Chris Gotterup (26)

Brian Harman (27)

Sungjae Im (28)

Nick Taylor (30)

Andrew Novak (31)

Ryan Fox (32)

Jason Day (33)

Daniel Berger (34)

Aaron Rai (35)

Max Greyserman (36)

Taylor Pendrith (37)

Akshay Bhatia (38)

Kurt Kitayama (39)

Matt Fitzpatrick (40)

Thomas Detry (41)

Min Woo Lee (42)

Sam Stevens (43)

Cameron Young (44)

J.T. Poston (46)

Lucas Glover (47)

Tony Finau (48)

Denny McCarthy (49)

Ryan Gerard (50)

Jordan Spieth (51)

Nico Echavarria (53)

Aldrich Potgieter (57)

Brian Campbell (58)

Tom Hoge (59)

Michael Kim (60)

Bud Cauley (60)

Jhonattan Vegas (62)

Mackenzie Hughes (63)

Si Woo Kim (67)

Stephan Jaeger (68)

Chris Kirk (69)

Davis Riley (70)

Kevin Yu (72)

Jacob Bridgeman (74)

Harry Hall (75)

Jake Knapp (77)

Erik van Rooyen (78)

Joe Highsmith (80)

Matti Schmid (83)

Cam Davis (93)

Emiliano Grillo (99)

Rickie Fowler (100)

Patrick Rodgers (111)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More