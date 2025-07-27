Will Zalatoris calls Adam Sandler ‘one of the best dudes’ as he shares photo dump from Happy Gilmore 2 set

Will Zalatoris was featured in Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to the popular golf comedy, Happy Gilmore. After the movie was released on Netflix, he shared a photo dump on Instagram lauding the lead actor, Adam Sandler, as one of the best.Zalatoris’ photo dump featured himself and 16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas, who was also featured in the movie. In one slide, he was captured digging into a spread of food, and in another slide, he was posing with his wife Caitlin Zalatoris. The post's caption read,“Thank you @adamsandler! You’re one of the best dudes around. What an insanely cool experience! Here’s a dump from on set of Happy Gilmore 2. No fun was had @justinthomas34. Hope everyone enjoys it on @netflix! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZalatoris and his wife attended the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere a few days ago. The former shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram, saying,“Unreal night with an unreal date 🔥. Can’t wait for everybody to see HG2 on@Netflix this Friday!”Image taken from Will Zalatoris’ Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram@willzalatorisNotably, Will Zalatoris was not the only pro golfer to make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. Other big games also starred in the movie, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler.Will Zalatoris shares update after health scare - “Time to focus on my recovery”A couple of months ago, Will Zalatoris underwent back surgery and has been off the course since May. He recently shared an update saying he is still focusing on his recovery.In the post he shared, the 28-year-old golfer said that he started experiencing some discomfort in his back during the spring. After the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, he went to get it checked and discovered that he had re-herniated two discs in his back. This led to him undergoing surgery at the Texas Black Institute, which was successful.He wrote,“I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term health. Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it. Thank you to my team, friends, and family for being there for me throughout this journey. Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!”Image taken from Will Zalatoris’ Instagram page. Source: Instagram/@willzalatorisBefore Will Zalatoris’ surgery, he made 11 starts on the PGA Tour and missed the cut in the first two majors of the year. He has had an average season so far, and his best result of the year is a tie for 12th in the American Express.The one-time PGA Tour winner tied for 26th in the Sentry and 22nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also had a top 25 finish in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, where he tied for 24th.