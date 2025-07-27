  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Will Zalatoris calls Adam Sandler ‘one of the best dudes’ as he shares photo dump from Happy Gilmore 2 set

Will Zalatoris calls Adam Sandler ‘one of the best dudes’ as he shares photo dump from Happy Gilmore 2 set

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 27, 2025 05:27 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
Will Zalatoris - Image Source: Imagn

Will Zalatoris was featured in Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to the popular golf comedy, Happy Gilmore. After the movie was released on Netflix, he shared a photo dump on Instagram lauding the lead actor, Adam Sandler, as one of the best.

Ad

Zalatoris’ photo dump featured himself and 16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas, who was also featured in the movie. In one slide, he was captured digging into a spread of food, and in another slide, he was posing with his wife Caitlin Zalatoris. The post's caption read,

“Thank you @adamsandler! You’re one of the best dudes around. What an insanely cool experience! Here’s a dump from on set of Happy Gilmore 2. No fun was had @justinthomas34. Hope everyone enjoys it on @netflix!
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Zalatoris and his wife attended the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere a few days ago. The former shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram, saying,

“Unreal night with an unreal date 🔥. Can’t wait for everybody to see HG2 on@Netflix this Friday!”
Image taken from Will Zalatoris&rsquo; Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram@willzalatoris
Image taken from Will Zalatoris’ Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram@willzalatoris

Notably, Will Zalatoris was not the only pro golfer to make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. Other big games also starred in the movie, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Will Zalatoris shares update after health scare - “Time to focus on my recovery”

A couple of months ago, Will Zalatoris underwent back surgery and has been off the course since May. He recently shared an update saying he is still focusing on his recovery.

In the post he shared, the 28-year-old golfer said that he started experiencing some discomfort in his back during the spring. After the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, he went to get it checked and discovered that he had re-herniated two discs in his back. This led to him undergoing surgery at the Texas Black Institute, which was successful.

Ad

He wrote,

“I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term health. Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it. Thank you to my team, friends, and family for being there for me throughout this journey. Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!”
Image taken from Will Zalatoris&rsquo; Instagram page. Source: Instagram/@willzalatoris
Image taken from Will Zalatoris’ Instagram page. Source: Instagram/@willzalatoris

Before Will Zalatoris’ surgery, he made 11 starts on the PGA Tour and missed the cut in the first two majors of the year. He has had an average season so far, and his best result of the year is a tie for 12th in the American Express.

The one-time PGA Tour winner tied for 26th in the Sentry and 22nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also had a top 25 finish in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, where he tied for 24th.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications