Wyndham Clark weighs in on Tour Championship probability based on FedExCup standings

Wyndham Clark sat 49th on the FedExCup standings ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 start. Notably, the 31-year-old golfer opened the TPC Southwind contest with a round of 67 on Thursday to sit T12. Following this, the golfer came out to reveal his ‘goal’ of making the big appearance at TOUR Championship.Speaking after the maiden round of FedExCup playoff, Clark addressed his chances of finishing top 50 in the standings this weekend. He reiterated his wish to “get to TOUR Championship” by finishing top 30, but grounded himself by setting the more realistic goal of making past this week’s event first.Interestingly, the 2023 U.S. Open winner’s opening round at FedEx St. Jude Championship projects him to sit 46th on the FedExCup standings.Replying to a media query on his probable FedExCup finish, Wyndham Clark said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, it's kind of seemed that way. The goal is always the TOUR Championship. But yeah, that top 50 sets you up really well for the next year… So yeah, I still want to try to get to TOUR Championship, but making it to next week is obviously the first goal.”For the unversed, Clark finished eighth in the TOUR Championship last year. The three-time PGA Tour winner finished fifth in the FedExCup standings at the end of the season and bagged $4,000,000 in bonus.Wyndham Clark’s 2025 season so farWyndham Clark began his 2025 season with a solid T15 at The Sentry. However, he failed to follow it up, missing cut at The American Express, which became one of the only two missed cuts of his year so far. The ace golfer landed some standout performances including a T5 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.Clark also had a mixed bag of results in the major championships, finishing T46 at the Masters and T50 at the PGA Championship. The former U.S. Open champion missed the cut in the prestigious event this year. However, a T4 finish at The Open stands out as the highlight of the player’s season. The big run at Royal Portrush added $730,000 to his season-long earnings tally of $2,818,593.Listed below is the complete breakdown of Wyndham Clark’s PGA Tour season so far (with earnings):The Sentry: T15 - $292,000The American Express: Missed CutAT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T73 - $33,375WM Phoenix Open: T16 - $140,300The Genesis Invitational: T31 - $126,000Arnold Palmer Invitational: T22 - $178,111THE PLAYERS Championship: WithdrawnTexas Children's Houston Open: T5 - $337,844Masters Tournament: T46 - $61,180RBC Heritage: T27 - $140,200Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T66 (team)Truist Championship: T63 - $41,250PGA Championship: T50 - $40,674The Memorial Tournament: 56 - $46,000RBC Canadian Open: T59 - $21,854U.S. Open: Missed CutTravelers Championship: T17 - $252,563Rocket Classic: Missed CutGenesis Scottish Open: T11 - $189,675The Open: T4 - $730,6673M Open: T12 - $186,900It is pertinent to note that Wyndham Clark entered the FedExCup playoff’s opening weekend as a longshot favorite.