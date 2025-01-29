Scottie Scheffler responds to Rory McIlroy's 'get a chef' comments, says his chef is 'pretty cute'

Scottie Scheffler had a witty response to Rory McIlroy, who suggested that he should get a chef. He replied that he already had a pretty cute chef.

Scheffler is currently in Pebble Beach, California, for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will be played from Thursday, January 30, to Sunday, February 2. This will be his first start of the 2025 season, as he was out for a month after sustaining an injury during Christmas.

On Tuesday, January 28, during the pre-event press conference for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler responded to Rory's suggestion.

"I got a chef," he replied. "Her name is Meredith. She's pretty cute."

Earlier, Rory McIlroy jokingly said that the World No. 1 golfer should hire a chef considering he was making decent money.

"Like, why are you cooking yourself? I was hoping it was going to be more of a fun story than that," he said. "But you know, we were together in Vegas on December 17 and played that match with Brooks and Bryson. So firstly, just concerned and hoping he was OK, and it sounds like he is. It's good that he's tearing it up this week, but yeah, get a chef."

Scheffler is playing his first official event since the Presidents Cup, where he was one of the best players for Team USA. He was last seen at the Hero World Challenge, where he successfully defended his title.

Scheffler also competed in the LIVxPGA Tour Showdown exhibition but sustained an injury during the offseason. As a result, he underwent surgery and was forced to miss the the initial events of the 2025 season.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Brian Harman for the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. The duo will tee off from the tenth tee of the Spyglass Hill on Day 1.

Here's a look at complete tee times for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1:

Spyglass Hill

Tee 1

11:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria

11:48 am: Ben An, Matthieu Pavon

12:01 pm: Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

12:14 pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

12:27 pm: Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

12:40 pm: J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim

12:53 pm: Max Greyserman, Russell Henley

1:06 pm: Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

1:19 pm: Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

1:32 pm: Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

Tee 10

11:35 am: Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

11:48 am: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:01 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

12:14 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:27 pm: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm: Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy

12:53 pm: Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

1:06 pm: Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk

1:19 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

1:32 pm: Billy Horschel, Brendon Tod

