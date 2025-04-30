Scottie Scheffler reveals what he must do to get back to winning ways on the PGA Tour

Despite a stellar 2024 season with seven victories, Scottie Scheffler is yet to win in the 2025 PGA Tour season. The World No.1 will compete this week at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Scheffler has had five top-10 finishes in eight starts this year. In a pre-tournament press conference, he was asked what small, golf-related changes he believed could help him return to the winner’s circle multiple times. Scheffler pointed at his ball-striking as an area needing improvement.

"I think my ball striking hasn't been as sharp as it was last year and the year before that. So kind of continue to work on my swing and get back to the basics of what I do well and continue to work on those good habits. I think that will get me where I need to go," he said.

In the 2024 season, Scottie Scheffler registered a scoring average of 68.01 per round, the lowest in PGA Tour history. This year, he has a scoring average of 69.493 is positioned second in scoring average to Rory McIlroy.

Last year, he had a birdie average of 4.88 and led the PGA Tour in the key statistic; however, this year he's positioned 23rd with a birdie average of 4.28. Further, Scheffler also led the PGA Tour last year in fewest strokes taken and fewest putts.

Scheffler didn't compete at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year. He last competed at the tournament in 2023, where he tied for fifth. He has the best odds of +280 to win the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch, as per FanDuel.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 12:33 pm CDT alongside Si Woo Kim and Jordan Spieth in the first round of the 2025 CJ Cup Bryson Nelson on Thursday, May 1st.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025

Scottie Scheffler has had a great start to the 2025 season. In eight starts, he has made eight cuts, with five top-10 finishes and all eight top-25 finishes. He's currently positioned fourth in the FedEx Cup standings.

His best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished as a runner-up to Min Woo Lee by one stroke. His other notable performances include a T3 finish at the Genesis Invitational and a fourth-place finish at the Masters tournament.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's performances in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 (273, -15)

: T9 (273, -15) WM Phoenix Open : T25 (275, -9)

: T25 (275, -9) The Genesis Invitational : T3 (279, -9)

: T3 (279, -9) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 (284, -4)

: T11 (284, -4) THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 (284, -4)

: T20 (284, -4) Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 (261, -19)

: T2 (261, -19) Masters Tournament : 4 (280, -8)

: 4 (280, -8) RBC Heritage: T8 (272, -12)

