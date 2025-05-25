Scottie Scheffler reveals ‘the most difficult thing’ to figure out at Charles Schwab Challenge course: "They're very challenging"

Scottie Scheffler said that the greens at the Charles Schwab Challenge are the most difficult things to figure out. He noted that the Colonial greens were quite flat, and dealing with the mounds was a bit challenging.

Ad

On Saturday, May 24, Scheffler carded a 6-under 64 in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge to aggregate at 7-under. He picked up seven birdies and one eagle against three bogeys to finish at T7, six strokes behind the lead.

During the post-round interview, the three-time major champion was asked if he had solved anything at the Charles Schwab Challenge that he was unable to figure out in the first two days.

Ad

Trending

"Not really," he replied. "I think the greens out here would be probably the most difficult thing to figure out. They're very challenging in terms of they're flattish, but there's just a lot of mounding on them. So when you are dealing with these mounds, sometimes it can be really hard to tell for me especially how much that ball is going to break off of this mound."

Ad

"I had a lot of putts the first couple of days from 8 to 15 feet that are double and triple breakers. So it can be really challenging when you are looking at a putt that has two or three different breaks, and it maybe is only an outside left putt. Sometimes they go in, and sometimes they don't," he continued.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler said he felt he rolled it better on Day 3 compared to the first two rounds.

"Outside of that, I wouldn't say there was really a huge difference. I just hit a couple of better shots today than I did the first two," he added.

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 explored

Scottie Scheffler had an impressive third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, making a jump of over 40 spots after carding a 6-under 64. Following the third round, he is six strokes off the lead and has put himself into contention ahead of the final day.

Ad

The World No. 1 started the day at Colonial with two straight birdies, then picked up a couple more to finish the front nine at 31. On the back nine, he began with a birdie and an eagle before making two bogeys. However, he recovered with birdies on the 16th and 17th, but a bogey on the final hole resulted in him finishing six strokes back.

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Andrew Novak and Kurt Kitayama for the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The trio will tee off on Sunday, May 25, at 11:28 a.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More