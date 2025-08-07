Scottie Scheffler reveals using the Claret Jug to bend rules at his home course in son Bennett’s favor

Scottie Scheffler and his friends drank out of the Claret Jug after his big Open Championship win in July. However, this isn’t his fun story with the prestigious trophy. The 29-year-old, speaking ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship revealed that he has used the trophy to gain his 14-month-old son, Bennett to an age restricted area in a golf course.Scheffler, replying to a media query about his fun experience with the Claret Jug, said he brought it up to his home course, Royal Oaks a couple times. The new dad stated that he once took his son to the 19th hole of the course. Interestingly, he added that the men's only grill at the course is age restricted to 19 years or older men. However, the 17-time PGA Tour champion decided to take a “couple major championship trophies” with him so the course officials “let the rules slide.” He added that “a lot of people” got to drink out of the prestigious trophy.Sharing his fun experience with son Bennett, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“We had a party two weeks ago at home with some of our friends, and everybody got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun… I brought it up to Royal Oaks a couple times, my home course, and one afternoon I think Meredith was getting a haircut or something, and I was resting and so I had Bennett, and I took him to Royal Oaks. He whacked some golf balls around, and we hung out for a bit.I took him to the 19th hole with me, and I got some pretty funny pictures with Bennett sitting in the 19th hole at the men's only grill where you've got to be -- I think you've got to be 19 to get in there, but I figured if we bring in a couple major championship trophies with us, they'll let the rules slide on that one… Yeah, a lot of people got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun.”It is pertinent to note that Bennett and his mother Meredith were present at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland during Scheffler’s win. The golfer celebrated the iconic major win, fourth of his career, with the family.Scottie Scheffler’s on his 'trophy room'Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele surprised golf fans by revealing that he isn’t aware of where his trophies are stored. However, his rival Scottie Scheffler seems to be well aware of his winnings and has now revealed that both his Wanamaker trophy and Claret Jug sits side by side in the ‘trophy room’ at his Texas residence.Speaking about his trophies, the World No.1 golfer said that he traveled a bit with his trophies but makes sure they are back in the room along with his other valuables.Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I have a room in our house where I keep a lot of that stuff, and right now I think both trophies are in there next to each other. The Wanamaker, when we went over to Europe, it was sitting up there at Royal Oaks, and I'm sure I'll bring both the trophies back up there for them to be able to celebrate with as well.”Furthermore, Scottie Scheffler dubbed the Wanamaker a “big old trophy” while lauding the Claret Jug for its “perfect size.” He also revealed carrying it around without people noticing. For the unversed, he won the Masters in 2024. The in-form golfer also addressed the same and dubbed it “pretty cool” to have the green jacket for a year.