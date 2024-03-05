Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy top PGA Tour’s power rankings for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is scheduled to commence this week, on March 7. The prestigious PGA Tour event will take place in a stroke format over four days.
As it's a signature event, the tournament will feature a limited 69-player field among whom 42 are ranked within the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Recently, the PGA Tour revealed the power rankings for the tournament, with Scottie Scheffler claiming the top spot.
The current world No. 1 has been in incredible form. Scheffler last played at the Genesis Invitational and finished in a tie for the T10 position. Considering his remarkable form, he has been the experts' favorite to win this week.
Rory McIlroy, who finished T18 at the recently concluded Cognizant Classic, sits second in the Arnold Palmer Invitational power rankings. Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns will also tee off this week and sit within the top 5 in the power rankings.
Here are the power rankings of Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Rory McIlroy
- 3. Patrick Cantlay
- 4. Sam Burns
- 5. Jason Day
- 6. Viktor Hovland
- 7. Tommy Fleetwood
- 8. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Cameron Young
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Hideki Matsuyama
- 12. Jordan Spieth
- 13. Will Zalatoris
- 14. Ludvig Aberg
- 15. Collin Morikawa
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds
Scheffler has also topped the odds list for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer is the favorite bet for the week, with winning odds of +650, as per CBS Sports.
McIlroy is yet another favorite bet for the week with odds of +900 followed by Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Viktor Hovland (+1400).
Here are the odds for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (as per CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Rory McIlroy +900
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1400
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Sam Burns +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Max Homa +2500
- Cameron Young +2500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
- Justin Thomas +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Min Woo Lee +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Tom Kim +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Jake Knapp +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Chris Kirk +5000
- Adam Scott +5000
- Sungjae Im +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Adam Hadwin +6000
- Erik Van Rooyen +6000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7500
- Matthieu Pavon +7500
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Eric Cole +7500
- Emiliano Grillo +7500
- Stephan Jaeger +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
- Cam Davis +8000
- Tom Hoge +9000
- Rickie Fowler +9000
- Luke List +9000
- Austin Eckroat +9000
- Patrick Rodgers +10000
- Sepp Straka +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Lucas Glover +13000
- Denny McCarthy +13000
- Adam Schenk +13000
- Taylor Moore +15000
- Nick Taylor +15000
- Brendon Todd +15000
- Andrew Putnam +15000
- C.T. Pan +18000
- Sami Valimaki +20000
- Webb Simpson +30000
- Seamus Power +30000
- Nick Dunlap +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes +30000
- Lee Hodges +30000
- Justin Lower +30000
- Grayson Murray +40000
- David Ford +80000