Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy top PGA Tour’s power rankings for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is scheduled to commence this week, on March 7. The prestigious PGA Tour event will take place in a stroke format over four days.

As it's a signature event, the tournament will feature a limited 69-player field among whom 42 are ranked within the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Recently, the PGA Tour revealed the power rankings for the tournament, with Scottie Scheffler claiming the top spot.

The current world No. 1 has been in incredible form. Scheffler last played at the Genesis Invitational and finished in a tie for the T10 position. Considering his remarkable form, he has been the experts' favorite to win this week.

Rory McIlroy, who finished T18 at the recently concluded Cognizant Classic, sits second in the Arnold Palmer Invitational power rankings. Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns will also tee off this week and sit within the top 5 in the power rankings.

Here are the power rankings of Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Rory McIlroy

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Sam Burns

5. Jason Day

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Tommy Fleetwood

8. Xander Schauffele

9. Cameron Young

10. Matt Fitzpatrick

11. Hideki Matsuyama

12. Jordan Spieth

13. Will Zalatoris

14. Ludvig Aberg

15. Collin Morikawa

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds

Scheffler has also topped the odds list for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer is the favorite bet for the week, with winning odds of +650, as per CBS Sports.

McIlroy is yet another favorite bet for the week with odds of +900 followed by Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Viktor Hovland (+1400).

Here are the odds for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (as per CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +900

Xander Schauffele +1400

Viktor Hovland +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Max Homa +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Justin Thomas +3000

Jason Day +3000

Min Woo Lee +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Tom Kim +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Jake Knapp +5000

Harris English +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Sungjae Im +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Matthieu Pavon +7500

J.T. Poston +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Luke List +9000

Austin Eckroat +9000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Sepp Straka +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Lucas Glover +13000

Denny McCarthy +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Taylor Moore +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

C.T. Pan +18000

Sami Valimaki +20000

Webb Simpson +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Grayson Murray +40000

David Ford +80000