Scottie Scheffler’s 60s round streak ends at Procore Championship

Scottie Scheffler's impressive streak of playing rounds in the 60s came to an end at the 2025 Procore Championship. The American golfer teed it up at this week's event, which started on Thursday. He played a round of 2-under 70, his first time recording a round above the 60s after playing 22 consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Scheffler started his outing at the Procore Championship on the first tee hole and made pars in the first three holes. He then struggled on the fourth hole and ended up making a bogey. He made a birdie on the seventh and then another birdie on the eighth. He added two birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

Scheffler opened up about his performance on Thursday and said (via Golf Monthly):

"I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall....I felt like I did some things well out there, I just wasn't quite getting the reward. I was behind all those tents and a scoreboard, and I would have liked to have been able to see the pin when I was hitting my approach.

Granted, you should probably be on the correct hole while doing that, but I could have gotten relief from the whole grandstand tent area, but either one of them would have brought me into the rough so it wasn't quite worth it."

Mackenzie Hughes shot a 9-under 63 in the first round of the Procore Championship and took the lead in the game.

A quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler has had an impressive run on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has won five tournaments.

Here is a quick recap of the tournaments Scottie Scheffler has played in 2025:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 (67, 70, 69, 67)

WM Phoenix Open: T25 (69, 66, 68, 72)

The Genesis Invitational: T3 (70, 67, 76, 66)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11 (71, 72, 71, 70)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 (69, 70, 72, 73)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 (67, 62, 69, 63)

Masters Tournament: 4 (68, 71, 72, 69)

RBC Heritage: T8 (64, 70, 68, 70)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1 (61, 63, 66, 63)

PGA Championship: 1 (69, 68, 65, 71)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 (68, 71, 64, 69)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 1 (70, 70, 68, 70)

U.S. Open: T7 (73, 71, 70, 70)

Travelers Championship: T6 (62, 69, 72, 65)

Genesis Scottish Open: T8 (67, 68, 69, 67)

The Open Championship: 1 (68, 64, 67, 68)

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T3 (67, 66, 65, 67)

BMW Championship: 1 (66, 65, 67, 67)

TOUR Championship: T4 (63, 69, 66, 68)

