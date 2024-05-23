Scottie Scheffler's arresting officer faces 'corrective action' for not turning on body cam during arrest

Scottie Scheffler's arrest on the second day of the PGA Championship has taken the world by storm. The matter has been further investigated over the last few days, and a press conference was held on May 23rd to provide updates regarding the matter.

The incident took place early on Friday morning when Scottie Scheffler was making his way to the Valhalla Golf Course. Traffic was stopped on the road due to a fatal pedestrian crash. Officer Gillis, however, stopped Scheffler for "disturbing traffic flow" as he attempted to enter the course.

However, the officer broke the arrest protocol by forgetting to turn on his body camera when making Scottie Scheffler's arrest. The Mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, said earlier this week that there would be a process to check whether the arresting officer has followed proper protocol regarding the procedure.

Speaking in today's press conference, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said (via Jeff Darlington on X):

"“Detective Gillis did not have his body-worn camera operational ready. Our officer has received corrective action for his policy violation. We respect the judicial process, and we will allow the courts to proceed.”

Expand Tweet

However, any further video footage regarding the situation will not be released until the legal procedure is over, reported Dan Rapaport.

Scottie Scheffler's arraignment schedule for June 3, no charges will be dropped

During the press conference, the Mayor also said that no charges against Scottie Scheffler will be dropped and that the legal process will be followed as is. Scheffler's arraignment has been pushed to June 3 by his lawyer, who has also maintained that the World No. 1 golfer did not do anything wrong in the situation.

After the press conference, Scheffler's lawyer said (via NUCLR Golf, an X account):

“Scottie Scheffler didn't do anything wrong. Our position remains the same. — We will either try it or it will get dismissed. All the evidence that continues to come out continues to support what Scottie said all along, that this was a chaotic situation and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Expand Tweet

Scheffler was eventually released ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship, and he went on to tee if off on time. Scheffler will also be playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23 to 26 in Kentucky, with his arraignment still pending.

Scheffler was charged with felony, second-degree assault on a police officer, charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.