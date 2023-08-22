Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott nears $2,000,000 mark for PGA Tour season earnings, eyes further gains at 2023 Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler has had a fantastic 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his caddie Ted Scott has been beside him on the course all along. With this year's earnings, Scott is all all set to earn beyond $2 million, and will cross the mark with the Tour Championship yet to go.

Scottie Scheffler has been ranked No. 1 not only in the world, but also in the FedEx Cup rankings, becoming the ideal standard for the 2023 season. Scheffler secured two wins, one at the Phoenix Open and the other at the Players Championship. Adding to his impressive roster of wins, he also had 16 top ten finishes throughout the year.

His wins have seen him earn a whopping $20 million over the season. Scott and Scheffler have found quite a partnership over the last few years. In a rule of thumb, a caddie receives 10% of a golfer's winnings. In this particular case it would mean that Scott has earned atleast $2 million over this year.

Now, Scheffler has a chance to win another $17 million if he were to win at the 2023 Tour Championship, the culmination of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott's golfer-caddie relationship over the years

Before Tedd Scott began caddying for Scottie Scheffler, he was Bubba Watson's caddie, winning two Masters with him in 2012 and 2014. After splitting with Watson in 2021, Scott considered becoming an instructor.

However, as fate would have it, Scheffler was looking for a caddie and Scott jumped at the chance. Scott knows the in and outs of golf, and is always on course to help Scheffler out. Since the fall of 2021, Scheffler has won six times and bagged over $30 million in earnings.

The partnership between Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott has been a fruitful one, culminating into a successful season for Scheffler. Now, Scheffler gears up for the Tour Championship, finishing tied for second with Matt Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship.

The Tour Championship is all set to be held between August 24 and 27 at the East Lake Golf Course. The top 30 golfers ranked in the FedEx Cup rankings will tee it off one last time in the post season playoffs.