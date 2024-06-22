Scottie Scheffler’s criticism makes PGA Tour make a big change to their schedule

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament with a score of 8 under. However, Scheffler was not entirely comfortable with the event's placement on the PGA Tour schedule outside of its usual date.

For this reason, Scottie Scheffler welcomed the news that the tour will return the Memorial Tournament to its traditional date, i.e. the weekend immediately preceding Memorial Day.

This is what Scottie Scheffler had to say about it, according to The Mirror:

"As far as prep for this week, it may not have been the best, but I knew what my schedule was at the beginning of the year. I feel like going forward, I'll maybe do things a little bit differently in the weeks leading up to majors, especially when you know it's going to be a challenging setup at a U.S. Open."

Trending

Scottie Scheffler, The Memorial Tournament (Image via Getty).

The announcement of the new date change was made on the official Memorial Tournament website by publishing a statement. This is part of its content:

"Over recent months, we have had a number of conversations with [PGA Tour Commissioner] Jay Monahan and his team ones that have included our presenting sponsor Workday and Co-Founder and Executive Chair Aneel Bhusri and together we determined that in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, the TOUR and its players, we would return to our traditional date and start Tournament week on the Memorial Day holiday."

Memorial Day is celebrated in the United States on the last Monday in May.

Recalling Scottie Scheffler's 2024 Memorial Tournament victory

Scottie Scheffler's Memorial Tournament victory was the fifth for him during the current PGA Tour season (2024). It also allowed him to join several exclusive lists in tour history, including being one of only two players to have won the Players, The Memorial, and the Masters in the same season (along with Tiger Woods).

Scottie Scheffler played his first round at Muirfield for a score of 5 under, with six birdies and one bogey. A day later, he had an eagle, four birdies, and two bogeys for a score of 9 under after 36 holes.

The third round was much more difficult for Scheffler, as although he had six birdies, he also made two bogeys and a triple bogey on hole 7. In the fourth, Scheffler carded one birdie and three bogeys to win by just one stroke over Collin Morikawa.

The key to Scheffler's victory was his ability to reach the green. He led the field in Stroke Gained: Approach the Green (12.96) and Greens in Regulations (50 for 72, 69.44%). This performance contributed to him also leading the field in 'Stroke Gained: Total' (14,339).

Muirfield Village Golf Club, the venue of the event, proved once again to be a very demanding course. Only 11 of the 73 players in the field managed to finish with scores under par.