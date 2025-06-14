Scottie Scheffler's "old fashioned" swing gets compared to Jack Nickalus by 2x Major winner

Scottie Scheffler's swing, marked by his unique footwork and mechanics, has earned praise from Johnny Miller. At the 2025 US Open, Miller broke down Jack Nicklaus' iconic swing and compared it to the world's current top ranked golfer.

A video of his comments was shared by journalist Paul Hodowanic on X. Miller's breakdown revealed why Scheffler's swing remains one of the most admired on tour, as he said:

"Scottie Scheffler's got sort of an old-fashioned swing. When you watch his club, most guys are playing the ball. The club is coming in like this and then going that way. And even the way I saw him, especially my iron right up the line and right down the line, it keeps the face square longer. And so I think that's an advantage. And also, when you're this way, you can get out of the rough a lot better than the guys that are going inside and going through all the grass behind the ball."

"So yeah, it's got some he's got some unusual footwork, but a little bit like [Mark] Calcavecchia and Greg Norman with the right foot coming into the ball. The right foot pulls this way. They pull it in, and it sort of hits a high fade. When you make that move with the right foot pulling it back in the hitting zone, it's a high fade, which Jack [Nicklaus] loves that high fade."

Nicklaus replied to Miller's analysis by saying, "He was dead on. That was really good."

The analysis came just after Scottie Scheffler wrapped his second round at Oakmont Country Club. Scheffler opened with a 3-over 73 in round one, and followed it up with a 71 in round two. As of this writing, he finds himself seven shots off the lead.

Scottie Scheffler tips Sam Burns for US Open glory

Sam Burns, who carded a remarkable five-under 65 on Friday (June 13), surged ahead to three-under par, becoming one of just three players to still be under par at the halfway mark. Scottie Scheffler commented on Burns' hopes for US Open victory (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, it's a complicated question. I think Sam (Burns) is one of those guys, he's like me in a sense that he's a hyper-competitive person. I think you always dream of having a chance to win these tournaments, and he's put himself in position a few times at majors, and he's in position again."

"I'm sure going into the weekend he's right where I would want to be on the leaderboard, so you know, to have a good chance, it should be a fun experience for him."

Meanwhile, here's the leaderboard of the 2025 US Open after round two, featuring Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler:

1 - Sam Burns (-3)

2 - J. J. Spaun (-2)

3 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T4 - Adam Scott (E)

T4 - Ben Griffin (E)

T6 - Victor Perez (+1)

T6 - Thriston Lawrence (+1)

T8 - Russell Henley (+2)

T8 - Brooks Koepka (+2)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (+2)

T8 - Thomas Detry (+2)

T12 - Emiliano Grillo (+3)

T12 - Max Greyserman (+3)

T12 - Adam Schenk (+3)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)

T12 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T12 - Jason Day (+3)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+3)

T12 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+3)

T12 - Keegan Bradley (+3)

T12 - Sam Stevens (+3)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+4)

T23 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T23 - Denny McCarthy (+4)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+4)

T23 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T23 - Cameron Young (+4)

T23 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)

T23 - Daniel Berger (+4)

T23 - Aaron Rai (+4)

T23 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+4)

T23 - Trevor Cone (+4)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (+4)

T23 - Robert MacIntyre (+4)

