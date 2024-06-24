Scottie Scheffler's son Bennett's adorable interaction with 'Uncle' Tom Kim after his Travelers Championship loss

Scottie Scheffler's son Bennett had an adorable interaction with Tom Kim after the end of the 2024 Travelers Championship. Tom Kim finished as a runner-up after he lost to Scheffler on the first hole of the sudden death. The tournament was played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

After the final round, Tom Kim was congratulated by Scheffler's family. The moment was posted by the PGA Tour on X. Tom Kim is seen interacting with Scheffler's family where they all congratulate him for his performance.

Kim waves to Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scheffler's newborn son Bennett. Bennett was born a week prior to the 2024 PGA Championship.

In the brief video, Meredith said that she was "proud" of Kim and is seen asking Bennett to "Say I love Uncle Tom." Talking to Kim, she further said:

"It was hard to know who to cheer for. Love you. I'm proud of you."

Scottie Scheffler's parents Diane and Scott also congratulated Kim for his performance.

After 72 holes, both Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim were tied for the first position after an aggregate score of 22-under 258. Kim carded 62, 65, 65 and 66 in the four rounds while Scheffler scored 65, 64, 64 and 65.

Kim was leading Scheffler by three shots after the first round, by two shots after the second round and by one stroke after the third round. Scheffler won $3.6 million whereas Kim won $2.16 million from the tournament. Sheffler won 700 FedExCup points while Kim won 400 points.

Tom Kim said he enjoyed his time at the 2024 Travelers Championship with Scottie Scheffler

Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler share their birthday which falls on June 21st. Kim is 22 years old and Scheffler is 28. Both enjoyed a New Haven pizza before the tournament. The duo have become good friends as they regularly practice together in Dallas.

Kim said playing with Scheffler helped him concentrate more. He said (via PGA Tour):

"You don't need to worry about him, because he's going to play well. Obviously he's a phenomenal player, World No. 1, all those titles. But at the same time for me he's just Scottie Scheffler, he's just a good friend."

He further said that he enjoyed Scheffler's company.

"To come down with someone that I play a lot of golf with, who beats me a lot at home — and, unfortunately, he beat me in the playoff too. But it definitely made it a lot more enjoyable out there."

Tom Kim has had a mixed 2024 season so far. He has had two top-10 performances and six top-25 performances this year. Here's a look at Tom Kim's performance in the 2024 season:

The Sentry: T45 (68-70-74-66, 278, -14) The American Express: Missed Cut (69-71-65, 205, -11) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T31 (71-67-71, 209, -7) WM Phoenix Open: T17 (74-66-67-67, 274, -10) The Genesis Invitational: T24 (69-69-72-69, 279, -5) Cognizant Classic: T62 (68-68-70-76, 282, -2) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T52 (73-74-70-77, 294, +6) THE PLAYERS Championship: Withdrawn (37, E) Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut (73-78, 151, +7) Masters Tournament: T30 (72-78-77-66, 293, +5) RBC Heritage: T18 (69-66-69-71, 275, -9) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T52 (69-67-69-69, 274, -10) Wells Fargo Championship: T47 (73-69-73-76, 291, +7) PGA Championship: T26 (66-71-68-70, 275, -9) Charles Schwab Challenge: T24 (69-68-68-74, 279, -1) RBC Canadian Open: T4 (70-68-65-64, 267, -13) the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T43 (70-75-78-74, 297, +9) U.S. Open: T26 (71-68-71-76, 286, +6) Travelers Championship: 2 (62-65-65-66, 258, -22)

