Scottie Scheffler’s win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament might make him follow in Tiger Woods’ footsteps

Scottie Scheffler is in contention to win the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He took the lead after 54 holes and has a good chance to defend his title. He won the tournament in 2024 by registering a one-stroke win over Collin Morikawa.

If Scheffler wins this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club, he will join 15-time major winner Tiger Woods to win it in back-to-back years.

The Memorial has been a part of the PGA Tour since 1976. Roger Maltbie was the winner of the first edition, and over the years, Tiger Woods has become the most successful name in the history of the tournament. He won the Memorial Tournament five times in his career, holding the record for the most wins in the event. His first win at the Memorial Tournament came in 1999, just four years after turning professional.

Woods then went on to win it again in 2000 and completed a hat-trick of victories in 2001. He registered a two-stroke win over Vijay Singh in 1999 and a one-stroke win in 2000 over Ernie Els and Justin Leonard. He won in 2001 by seven strokes over Paul Azinger and Sergio Garcia. Woods won the Memorial Tournament again in 2009 and then in 2012.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is in contention to clinch his third event on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 and then clinched the Wanamaker Trophy, his third major title. In his last outing at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, he finished in T4, and this week, he holds a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the event.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the final round of the Memorial Tournament in a group with Ben Griffin at 2:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, play will start at 8:55 a.m. with Austin Eckroat starting the round. Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark will tee off together at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Here are the final round tee times of the 2025 Memorial Tournament (all times in ET):

8:55 AM – Austin Eckroat

9:00 AM – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

9:10 AM – Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose

9:20 AM – Alex Noren, Harry Higgs

9:31 AM – Ludvig Åberg, Davis Thompson

9:42 AM – Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

9:53 AM – Michael Kim, Nick Dunlap

10:04 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Max Greyserman

10:15 AM – Max Homa, Andrew Novak

10:26 AM – Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland

10:37 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker

10:53 AM – Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

11:04 AM – Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott

11:15 AM – Cameron Young, Adam Hadwin

11:26 AM – Bud Cauley, Eric Cole

11:37 AM – Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas

11:48 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Matt Kuchar

11:59 AM – Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

12:10 PM – Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith

12:21 PM – Tom Hoge, Robert MacIntyre

12:32 PM – Harris English, Ryan Fox

12:43 PM – Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard

12:59 PM – Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

1:10 PM – Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy

1:21 PM – Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman

1:32 PM – Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

1:43 PM – Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1:54 PM – Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

2:05 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin

