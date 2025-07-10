Scottie Scheffler says ‘home is priority’ while admitting to limited international events on PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, addressed his limited participation in international golf events during a press conference at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.

Ad

When asked about the global aspect of his career, Scheffler confirmed that he only plays overseas a few weeks each year and chooses to remain in the United States for most of the PGA Tour season. Scheffler said, via ASAP Sports:

"The off-season for us is typically where guys will go play in Asia and Australia or start the year in Dubai. For me, it's important to get time at home because that's my priority and playing tournaments that I can," Scheffler said.

Ad

Trending

Recently, on May 5, Scottie Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch with a 72-hole total of 253, tying the PGA Tour’s all-time scoring record. He finished 31-under-par and won by eight strokes. Two weeks later, on May 19, Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He posted rounds of 67, 68, 69, and 69 to finish at 11-under-par, winning by five shots. It marked his third career major title.

On June 2, Scheffler successfully defended his title at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. He shot a final round of 70 and finished at 8-under-par, beating Collin Morikawa by one stroke. This made him the first player since Tiger Woods in 2001 to win the Memorial in consecutive years.

Ad

At the U.S. Open at Oakmont on June 16, Scheffler finished tied for 8th at 3-over-par, five strokes behind champion Bryson DeChambeau. He shot rounds of 71, 72, 70, and 70 in difficult scoring conditions. Recently, Scottie Scheffler was seen spending time with his family ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Scottie Scheffler spends family time ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler is back on Scottish soil this week, teeing it up at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open starting Thursday, July 10, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. After skipping the 2024 edition, the World No. 1 returns to the event where he finished tied for third in 2023.

Ad

In a video shared by the DP World Tour on Instagram on July 9, Scheffler opened up during his pre-tournament press conference about how meaningful this week was with his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett, by his side.

“Yeah, this is the fun week for us. We get to stay very close to the course so it’s nice for them to be able to walk out and hang out with me for a couple of holes. That’s something that we very rarely get to do,” Scheffler said.

Ad

“You know, year there was no fans out here so it was nice for us just to be able to relax and have, you know, Mere and Bennett come hang for a couple of holes. At tournament weeks, you don’t really get a bunch of time at home. So it’s nice for them to be able to come out and hang out for a little bit,” he dadded.

Ad

The Instagram post also featured Meredith walking on the course and images of Scheffler playing with his son. Scottie Scheffler will open his campaign alongside defending champion Robert MacIntyre and Australian star Adam Scott in the first two rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More