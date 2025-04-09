Scottie Scheffler says just 3 words to express his Masters dinner experience

Scottie Scheffler hosted the annual champions dinner at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2025. Following the dinner, the two-time Masters champion shared his thoughts in an Instagram story. He reshared an Instagram post on April 8, originally shared by the Masters on Instagram.

Ad

This exclusive tradition of the champions dinner was introduced in 1952. It invites past Masters winners for a dinner together. Reflecting on his sentiments about the dinner, Schefffler wrote:

"What a night."

Scottie Scheffler's Instagram story

The menu of this dinner is marked by Scheffler's Texas heritage and personal favorites. 'Scottie-style cheeseburger sliders' and firecracker shrimp were on the appetizers list. An interesting addition was 'papa Scheff's meatball & ravioli bites,' a dish inspired by Scheffler's family recipe. On top of that, the main course included blackened redfish and cowboy ribeye steak. Dessert featured a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie paired with vanilla bean ice cream.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, the Masters champions dinner included Angel Cabrera, attending for the first time since serving a prison sentence. This year, Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to defend his title. He is all set to tee off on Thursday, April 10, at 10:15 a.m., alongside Justin Thomas and Jose Ballester. Besdies that, Scheffler recalled his best performance at the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on key Mastres moments ahead of 2025 event

Scottie Scheffler highlighted a specific iron shot from the final round of his 2022 victory during a pre-tournament press conference.

Ad

"I got asked this question a while ago, and I didn't really have a good answer. I think when you look at the two Masters that I've won, on Sunday I had the chip-in on 3 in 2022. But really what I felt like was the most important shot to me was the iron shot I hit into 5 that day," he said.

Ad

"Very few times throughout a tournament do you hit a shot exactly how you want to. It was one of those shots that I flushed it, I hit it exactly the way I was intending to and felt exactly what I needed to, and it gave me a ton of confidence going throughout the rest of the day. So, I mean, both of those I'd say were very pivotal shots."

Ad

In 2024, Scheffler secured a four-stroke victory over Ludvig Aberg. The 2025 Masters features a field of 96 elite golfers, including Rory McIlroy, who is aiming to complete his career grand slam, and Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters winner. Other notable golfers are Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, and Xander Schauffele.

Additionally, if Scheffler wins this year's title, he will join the elite group of golfers, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods, who have secured back-to-back victories at Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More