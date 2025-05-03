Scottie Scheffler sets new scoring record at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scottie Scheffler is unstoppable at TPC Craig Ranch in the ongoing CJ Cup Byron Nelson. After scoring 61 in the opening round, he followed it with an 8-under 63 in the second round on Friday, May 2.

Ad

Scheffler's 36-hole aggregate score is 18-under, the lowest in the tournament's history. Further, this is also his career-best 36-hole record on the PGA Tour. The World No.1 scored six birdies and an eagle in the second round to card 8-under 63. He said about his round (via ASAP Sports):

"Feeling good. I had two nice days. We'll see how the scores shake out as more guys come in. Overall, very pleased with how I played. Yeah, pretty good. Go home, get a little bit of rest, and get ready for tomorrow."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Overall, Scottie Scheffler tied for second on the PGA Tour's all-time 36-hole scoring record with Jason Day at the 2015 BMW Championship, David Toms at the 2011 Colonial, and Pat Perez at the 2009 American Express. Justin Thomas holds the all-time 36-hole scoring record of 123 on the PGA Tour from the 2017 Sony Open.

In the press conference, he was asked what it felt like to tie for the second-lowest 36-hole score to start a tournament, especially in Dallas.

Ad

"We're on a golf course where you've got to make some birdies, and the conditions today were changing a good amount. Obviously with the huge rain delay, that was a challenge as well. Getting back out and playing in some wind and some pretty wet fairways, but overall, it's great to be playing at home. This tournament means a lot to me, and it's nice to be playing good golf as well," Scheffler replied.

Ad

The second round was interrupted by rain and storms and was suspended due to darkness at 8:06 p.m. ET, with 18 players yet to start. After the first two rounds, Scottie Scheffler is at the top of the leaderboard and has a six-shot lead over second-placed Sam Stevens.

Scottie Scheffler "focused" on Byron Nelson, Colonial still on the list

In the press conference after the second round, Scottie Scheffler, a Dallas native, was asked if winning at home, in front of friends and family, with a chance to complete the DFW double gave him extra motivation.

Ad

For the unversed, DFW Double refers to PGA Tour events held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. Scheffler replied (via ASAP Sports):

"This tournament definitely means a lot to me. I haven't won Colonial yet, so I'm not even close to the DFW double -- is that what we're calling it? Going into the weekend, I'm just going to do my best to stay focused, execute."

Ad

"It's going to be a lot of fun to play here and have a chance to win. I put myself in good position the last two days, and I'm looking forward to getting out there and competing again tomorrow," he added.

After the suspension of the second round, the play will resume on Saturday, May 3, at 7:15 am ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More