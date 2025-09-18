  • home icon
  Scottie Scheffler shares experience of being a part of the Ryder Cup team ahead of Bethpage Black game

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:56 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler, Ryder Cup (Image via Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler is all set to tee up the highly anticipated Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in a few weeks. Ahead of the tournament in New York, Team USA shared a clip of the golfer's past experiences representing his country.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Team USA put out a video of the World No. 1 golfer describing his first time playing the Ryder Cup. Having made his debut at the prestigious tournament in 2021 at Whistling Straits as a captain's pick, he stated that the experience was unlike playing another tournament.

Scheffler said that he feels more pressure to perform and make his country proud compared to playing an event on the PGA Tour. Here's a look at what the Team USA star had to say about his experience four years ago (via X @RyderCupUSA):

"I mean, I almost couldn't even feel my arms. I didn't really know what that feeling was like. I'd never experienced that much pressure on the golf course. But, you know it's really cool when you're in that environment and you know what it feels like to be under the most pressure in golf and you know when you go home and practice and prepare, you're preparing for those moments."
Here's a look at his reflection on the scenes at the challenging Whistling Straits (via X @RyderCupUSA):

Scottie Scheffler will be serving Team USA as their star player for the third time late this September. He seeks to earn his country a win on home soil under the guidance of captain Keegan Bradley in Farmingdale, New York.

Scottie Scheffler's Ryder Cup Points Records

Scottie Scheffler has been on two Ryder Cup teams that saw a win and a loss. According to Data Golf, the 29-year-old won 50 percent of potential points in his career. He ranks 49th on Team USA's all-time points list.

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's performances at Whistling Straits in 2021 and Rome in 2023 (via Ryder Cup):

Overall

  • All time: 2 wins, 2 losses, 3 ties (3.5 points)
  • 2023: 0 wins, 2 losses, 2 ties (1 point)
  • 2021: 2 wins, 0 losses, 1 tie (2.5 points)

Four-Ball

  • All time: 1 win, 0 losses, 2 ties (2 points)
  • 2023: 0 wins, 0 losses, 1 tie (0.5 points)
  • 2021: 1 win, 0 losses, 1 tie (1.5 points)

Foursomes

  • All time: 0 wins, 2 losses, 0 ties (0 points)
  • 2023: 0 wins, 2 losses, 0 ties (0 points)
  • 2021: 0 wins, 0 losses, 0 ties (0 points)

Singles

  • All time: 1 win, 0 losses, 1 tie (1.5 points)
  • 2023: 0 wins, 0 losses, 1 tie (0.5 points)
  • 2021: 1 win, 0 losses, 0 ties (1 point)
