Scottie Scheffler spent most of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson rain delay at ‘player dining’

Scottie Scheffler set a new 36-hole record on PGA Tour at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The world No.1 shot 61 on Thursday and followed with a 63 on Friday to sit 18 under after two rounds. Interestingly, his second round, that handed him a six-shot lead over Sam Stevens, was even interrupted by heavy rains. However, the golfer took the break as an opportunity to have a ‘good amount of food.’

For the unversed, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch faced a massive six-hour, 15-minute weather suspension. Round 2 play resumed at 5:01 pm EDT after being halted at 10:46 am due to lightning. While some players seemed unhappy with this, Scheffler revealed spending more time at “player dining” where “food is just sitting there.” The 2024 Masters champion admitted using the off time to hang out with some co-players and ‘enjoy some food’ with them.

Replying to a query about how he killed the break time, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I made a few trips in there to player dining, had a good amount of food. The food is just sitting there. So, we enjoyed some food, sat there, kind of hung out with some of the guys and didn't do too much.”

The ace golfer went on to address how the heavy rain affected the course.

He added:

“The golf course was pretty wet, but overall, I think it recovered nicely. We got a good amount of rain today, and we got a good amount of rain on Wednesday as well. I thought the golf course held up nice. The greens were pretty good still… There were some fairways that were pretty wet, but other than that, I think the golf course held up pretty well.”

Scheffler’s 36-hole scoring record at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler came into The CJ Cup Byron Nelson as the outright favorite on the odds list. The 28-year-old, coming off the back of a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage, is living up to the hype this week as he carded his lowest score through 36 holes on the PGA Tour on Friday.

The two-time major champion, who missed last year’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shot 61 on Thursday. He then came out to record a 63 on Friday to sit at 18 under, with a six-shot lead. For the unversed, TPC Craig Ranch has produced low scores in each of the four editions of its Tour event in the past. The winning scores at the course has ranged from 23 under to 26 under here since in 2021. However, no player has matched Scheffler’s record-setting 36-hole start.

It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer’s bogey-free 10-under 61 was the second-lowest round of his PGA Tour career. He recorded a total of seven birdies to take a two-shot lead over Rico Hoey and Jhonattan Vegas, both of whom shot a respectable 63. On Friday, Scheffler made an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole just as the area lost electricity.

He sat the weather break out and came back on six hours later and birdied six of the nine holes on the back nine. Despite the extreme weather, Scheffler managed to rank 12th in approach, 9th off the tee and 11th in putting through 36 holes of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Needless to say, the 13-time PGA Tour winner will be eyeing his first win of 2025 on Sunday.

