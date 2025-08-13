Scottie Scheffler suffers major caddie setback ahead of BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler has been hit with a major caddie blow ahead of the BMW Championship, as Ted Scott is set to miss the event due to personal reasons. He will be replaced by Chris Kirk's regular looper, Mark Cromie.

Scheffler is at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, for the BMW Championship, which begins on Thursday, August 14. He enters the field as the favorite for the week, but his biggest partner in success, Ted Scott, will not be accompanying him.

On Tuesday, August 12, NUCLR Golf, a popular golf news tracking account on X, wrote:

"JUST IN: Scottie Scheffler will have Chris Kirk’s caddie Mike Cromie on the bag at Caves Valley for the BMW Championship this week. Ted Scott is currently dealing with a family matter, no word on when he will return"

For the uninitiated, Kirk missed a spot at the BMW Championship by the narrowest margin, finishing 51st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Scott wasn't present during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship either and was replaced by Brad Payne. The veteran looper has been on Scheffler's bag since 2021, and the duo has tasted enormous success on the PGA Tour. So far, they have won 17 titles on the PGA Tour, including four major championships.

This season, the duo has claimed four wins, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the BMW Championship 2025?

Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds of the BMW Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Friday from the first tee at 11:16 a.m. ET.

Scheffler is the clear favorite for the BMW Championship this week. As per SportsLine, he is +300 to lift the title on Sunday, August 17. So far, he has had a remarkable season and continues to enjoy a hot run on the PGA Tour.

This year, the World No. 1 golfer hasn't finished outside the top 25 and has converted 14 of his starts into top-10 finishes. Furthermore, he has notched four wins this season, including two majors, and also recorded a runner-up finish.

Rory McIlroy is making his return after opting out of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and is another betting favorite this week. The five-time major champion has claimed three wins this year and recently got back into rhythm after a bit of a hiccup in mid-season.

