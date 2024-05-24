Scottie Scheffler suffers slow start at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler didn't get the desired start to the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The 77th edition of the event is being held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 23 to 26.

Scottie Scheffler finished with a score of 2-over 72 in the first round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He started with a birdie on the first hole and carded another on par-3 4th. His odds of winning the tournament increased from +275 before the game began to +150 after two birdies (BetsMGM Sportsbook).

However, Scheffler had two bogeys on the 7th and 9th hole and he finished with a score of 35 with even par on the front nine. He started with three even pars on the back nine before faltering on the par-3 13th where he had a triple bogey. He managed another birdie on the 17th hole and finished with 2-over 37 on the back nine.

Scottie Scheffler is currently tied at 79th position with the likes of Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers and many others. 47-year-old Charley Hoffman is at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 5-under 65. He is followed by David Riley, S.H. Kim, Martin Laird and Brian Harman, who are one stroke behind and tied for second position.

Scottie Scheffler has still the odds of +1000 according to the BetMGM Sportsbooks. The top odds from the tournament are as follows:

+700: Tony Finau (-4, T2)

+800: Brian Harman (-4, T2)

+800: Collin Morikawa (-2, T11)

+1000: Scottie Scheffler (+2, T79)

+2200: Sepp Straka (-2, T11)

+2500: Charley Hoffman (-5, 1st)

+2500: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2, T11)

+2800: S.H. Kim (-4, T2)

+2800: Keegan Bradley (-2, T11)

Scottie Scheffler's record at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler has a tremendous record at the tournament with two top-5 finishes in the four starts. His best finish came in 2022 when he lost against Sam Burns in the playoffs. Last year, he was one stroke behind Argentinian golfer Emiliano Grillo.

His performances at the Charles Schwab Challenge are as follows:

2023: 3rd (67-67-72-67, -7)

3rd (67-67-72-67, -7) 2022: 2nd (66-65-68-72, -16)

2nd (66-65-68-72, -16) 2021: Missed Cut (70-73, +3)

Missed Cut (70-73, +3) 2020: 55th (68-69-69-73, -1)

Scheffler will tee off with Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley on Friday, at 8:55 AM ET, in the second round. Scottie Scheffler came to the tournament with nine straight top-10s in the 2024 season. He has made 36 consecutive cuts and would have to improve considerably on his 2-over 72 to make the cut at the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will win $1.638 million from the total purse of $9.1 million.

Let's take a look at Scheffler's performances in the 2024 season:

The Sentry : T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25)

: T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25) The American Express : T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21)

: T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13)

: T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13) WM Phoenix Open : T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18)

: T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18) The Genesis Invitational : T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8)

: T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15)

: 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15) THE PLAYERS Championship : 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20)

: 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20) Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11)

: T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11) Masters Tournament : 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11)

: 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11) RBC Heritage : 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19)

: 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19) PGA Championship: T8 (67-66-73-65, 271, -13)