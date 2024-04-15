Scottie Scheffler talks about “2 great gifts” after winning the Masters 2024

Scottie Scheffler recently won the Masters and became the youngest-ever repeat victor at Augusta National, cementing his place among golf legends. It's the third victory in Scheffler's last four starts. He is also expecting a child with his wife Meredith very soon.

There was a chance that the baby would come during the Masters, something Scheffler knew, and he had no hesitation in saying he'd withdraw and leave. Ultimately, he didn't have to, and he called his not-yet-born child and the victory over the weekend two special gifts for himself.

He said to Taylor Zarzour:

"I can't really describe what it's like putting on the green jacket again, and I really can't describe what it's going to be like to be a parent. They're both very exciting, two great gifts. I'm looking forward to getting home, seeing Meredith and hopefully getting that baby out soon."

Scheffler said on the first day, after he shot a six under 66 and was one stroke off the lead, that there was no chance he'd miss the birth of his child as long as his wife called and alerted him.

As he continued playing well and putting himself into a position to win, that remained true, but he was able to complete the tournament and win.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on second Masters win

Scottie Scheffler has top 10 placements in every major tournament, including a T2 at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 PGA Championship. His two Masters victories are his only major wins thus far, but he's been close and presumably will continue playing well in these events.

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters in 2024

Scheffler said about his repeat victory via Sirius XM PGA Tour:

"I think I know how fun it is to win this tournament, so I wanted to experience that again. It was a challenging week, the golf course was extremely tough. Gotta play some good golf to make it here."

He addressed his mindset and how he's able to seemingly remain so calm on the course no matter what's happening:

"I think as a human, your mind will wander throughout the course of a round. My goal is just to focus for the amount of time that I need to be extremely focused. When I'm over the shot, I need to be extremely in tune to what I'm doing... You can't force it on this golf course, and I'm just trying to execute, do my best."

He wasn't always in the lead, and at several points was tied with Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and others, but he said he just tries to keep his heart rate down and focus on the task at hand.

Scheffler is the world's top-ranked golfer, and he continues to prove why. While other top golfers, including defending champion Jon Rahm, struggled mightily, Scheffler calmly poured in a -11 showing and earned a four-stroke win.

That's to go with a T2 last time out and victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship in the previous two starts.

