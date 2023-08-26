Scottie Scheffler tee times and pairing for the 2023 Tour Championship Saturday Round 3 explored

FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler was able to get back on track at the 2023 Tour Championship after a rough start on the first day. He fired a bogey-free 5-under 65 on Friday, August 25, and now stands at 14-under, trailing the lead by two strokes.

Under the stroke-adjusted format of the Tour Championship, Scheffler had begun the week with a 10-stroke advantage. However, he failed to capitalize on it after a challenging start at East Lake, recording a 1-over 71 on Thursday. Nonetheless, his performance on the second day has positioned him just two strokes off the lead.

Scheffler, who has expressed his disagreement with the stroke-adjusted format, reviewed his second day at East Lake during the post-round interview.

He said:

"I would like to be in the lead. I was actually closer to the lead after yesterday's round. That's how weird this format is. But, no, I played good golf today. I just need to do more of that the next two days.

Scheffler is paired with Keegan Bradley for the third round of the Tour Championship. The pair will tee off on Saturday, August 26 at 2:49 pm ET. Bradley shot 3-under 67 in the second round of the event after an impressive 63 in the first round.

Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland continued their good run on the second day as well and were successful in holding their first-day lead. Both carded 6-under 64 on Friday and were tied at 16-under after 36 holes.

The 26-year-old Hawaii native has been winless on Tour since 2021 which can change this week. Hovland on the other hand entered the event after triumphing at the BMW Championship on Sunday. The duo will begin their third round at East Lake at 3 pm ET on Saturday.

Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele sit in fifth place after aggregating at 12-under halfway through the Tour Championship. Schauffele fired a bogey-free 64 and jumped five spots.

Rahm, who has had a disappointing FedEx Cup so far, shot a 5-under 65, with the help of seven birdies and two bogeys. He and Schauffele will resume the third round on Saturday at 2:38 pm ET.

Rory McIlroy wasn't in best of the health ahead of the Tour Championship as the golfer suffered a back spasm on Wednesday. He struggled with his swing during the first round but was hopeful for improvement as the tournament progressed.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman showed a slight improvement on Friday with a 67, three strokes better than his first-round performance. He was at 10-under, unmoved at seventh place on the leaderboard. He is paired with Wyndham Clark for the Saturday round, teeing off at 2:27 pm ET.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the Tour Championship? Golfer's odds explored

The World No. 1 golfer is still one of the favorites to win the FedEx Cup after two rounds. Scheffler, who is two strokes behind the lead, is +350 to lift the title on Sunday. He has made 16 top-10 finishes in 22 events played this season and fans can expect another brilliant weekend for the most consistent golfer of the year.