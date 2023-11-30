Scottie Scheffler to use Olson Golf putter and TaylorMade's unreleased 2024 driver at 2023 Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler is teeing it up at the 2023 Hero World Challenge ahead of the new PGA Tour season. With a new season comes some new equipment in the bag, and Scheffler is experimenting with new equipment this weekend at the Hero World Challenge. His golf bag staples will be switched for new clubs instead.

Scottie Scheffler will be trying out the new Olson Golf putter and the unreleased TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. Scheffler will replace his usual Scotty Cameron putter with the new Olson Golf putter. Olson's new putter is quite similar to the Scotty Cameron putter, easing the transition for the golfer.

Scheffler might be making these changes to improve his putting game on the green, especially as he was ranked 162nd in putting strokes gained on the PGA Tour.

Olson Golf, a company created by Logan Olson, has worked closely with several Tour pros to create the Olson Golf putter. Speaking via Golf Monthly, Logan Olson said:

"Together, we delved into the artistry of putter design, focusing on crafting pieces that resonate with their unique styles, preferences and imagination. I can't wait for you to witness the fusion and power of Tour feedback mixed with the old-world craftsmanship that helped shape the Olson identity."

Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Tiger Woods and others with new unreleased equipment at the Hero World Challenge

Apart from the Olson Golf putter, Scottie Scheffler is using the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. The TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver was first used by Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood at the DP World Tour Championship. However, since it has not yet been released, there are no particular details about the make of the driver.

This driver will also be used by Tiger Woods. The 15-time Major winner will also have a new driver shaft fitted in, the Graphite Design Tour AD-VF shaft.

Will Zalatoris is also using new equipment with the L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max, completely changing his putting style to a 'broomstick' technique. Justin Rose has also been testing out the Qi10 LS driver, along with the Titleist TSR3. Needless to say, several equipment changes might be on the way for the PGA pros, and this is the perfect time to experiment with new equipment.