Scottie Scheffler ‘will lead’ the US Ryder Cup team in Bethpage after success at Muirfield 

Scottie Scheffler's dominance in the 2025 season is there for all to see. The World No. 1 is all set to lead Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup, scheduled for September 25-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. On June 4, Scheffler, along with the Ryder Cup and Ryder Cup USA, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

The caption of this post reads:

"It’s Official. Scottie Scheffler will lead the U.S. Ryder Cup Team into Bethpage Black. 🇺🇸🏆 #GoUSA"

They shared two pictures alongside the caption. The first image is of Scottie Scheffler, followed by an image of him alongside the text that reads:

"SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER, U.S. Ryder Cup automatic qualifier."

Scheffler's 2025 season has been marked by solid performances. In May 2025, Scheffler secured his first PGA Championship title at Quail Hollow Club. He finished at 11-under-par 273, five strokes ahead of runners-up Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley. This win marked his third Major championship, adding to his previous Masters titles in 2022 and 2024.

Earlier in May, Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, winning by eight strokes over Erik van Rooyen. His total of 31-under-par 253 tied the 72-hole PGA tour scoring record. Scheffler maintained his momentum by defending his title at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield in June 2025.

He became the first player since Tiger Woods to achieve back-to-back victories at this event. In addition to that, Scheffler finished fourth at the Masters Tournament. Recently, Scheffler also addressed the controversy about him being paid for the Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on Ryder Cup record and speaks out on pay controversy ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

With two appearances under his belt in 2021 and 2023, Scottie Scheffler has already witnessed the pressure of representing Team USA.

Meanwhile, as the controversy builds around whether American pros should receive payment for competing in the Ryder Cup, Scheffler addressed the topic. Speaking to Golf Digest, he said:

"As far as I'm concerned, I don't play golf for money. I've been playing golf my whole life for free and the money's just a bonus. If somebody wants to pay us to come out here and play golf, that's great, I'm not going to say no to it.

I'm going to do the best I can in my community to steward that money well. If we're getting paid to play—should we be getting paid the money we get paid to play in these tournaments now?"

In his debut at the 2021 Ryder Cup, Scheffler helped his team to a dominant victory. However, in 2023, across seven matches, Scheffler won two, including two losses and three ties. With the 2025 Ryder Cup on the horizon, all eyes will be on Scheffler.

