"Screw it" - PGA Tour's official X handle posts Travis Kelce golf highlights and deletes it in hours

The PGA Tour's official X handle seemed to be in a 'posting and then deleting' zone on Monday, September 25. After sharing and then removing the sarcastic post on Justin Thomas's Ryder Cup selection, the handle then shared Travis Kelce highlights from 'The Match VIII,' only to delete them a few hours later.

Travis Kelce was seen at Capital One's exhibition, 'The Match VIII,' where he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes defeated the NBA duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 3-and-2.

On Monday, the PGA Tour shared some highlights of Kelce's golf performance on X (formerly known as Twitter). The caption read:

"Screw it, Travis Kelce golf highlights."

The post seemed fine at first, but after a few hours, the admin decided to take it down. NUCLR Golf, a popular golf tracking account on X, shared a screenshot of the now-deleted post and wrote:

"The Ryder Cup intern is having fun. Screenshotted before it’s deleted. The last suspect post stayed up for a couple hours before being deleted ☠️"

Expand Tweet

However, the highlight clip is still available on the PGA Tour's Instagram account. Here's the video:

This was the second time in a day that the PGA Tour removed a post within hours of sharing it. Earlier, it shared a hilarious meme about Zach Johnson picking Justin Thomas in the Ryder Cup despite the latter's dismal performance throughout the season.

The post had reached more than 300,000 views before the PGA Tour's handle opted to delete it.

Expand Tweet

What's next on the PGA Tour schedule?

Currently, the PGA Tour is in its FedEx Fall season, during which players who didn't qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs have the opportunity to secure Tour status and earn other exemptions for the Tour's signature events. Here are the six tournaments left on the PGA Tour 2023 FedEx Fall:

Sanderson Farms Championship: October 5-8

October 5-8 Shriners Children's Open: October 12-15

October 12-15 Zozo Championship: October 19-22

October 19-22 World Wide Technology Championship: November 2-5

November 2-5 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: November 9-12

November 9-12 RSM Classic: November 16-19

Here's a look at all the tournaments and winners in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season so far:

2022

Fortinet Championship: Max Homa

Max Homa Sanderson Farms Championship: Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes Shriners Children's Open: Tom Kim

Tom Kim Zozo Championship: Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley CJ Cup: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy WGC-HSBC Champions: Canceled

Canceled Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Séamus Power

Séamus Power World Wide Technology Championship: Russell Henley

Russell Henley Cadence Bank Houston Open: Tony Finau

Tony Finau RSM Classic: Adam Svensson

2023

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm Sony Open in Hawaii: Kim Si-woo

Kim Si-woo The American Express: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm Farmers Insurance Open: Max Homa

Max Homa AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Justin Rose

Justin Rose WM Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler Genesis Invitational: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm The Honda Classic: Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk Arnold Palmer Invitational: Kurt Kitayama

Kurt Kitayama Puerto Rico Open: Nico Echavarría

Nico Echavarría The Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler Valspar Championship: Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Sam Burns

Sam Burns Corales Puntacana Championship: Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace Valero Texas Open: Corey Conners

Corey Conners Masters Tournament: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Nick Hardy and Davis Riley

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley Mexico Open: Tony Finau

Tony Finau Wells Fargo Championship: Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark AT&T Byron Nelson: Jason Day

Jason Day PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka Charles Schwab Challenge: Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo Memorial Tournament: Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland RBC Canadian Open: Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor U.S. Open: Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler John Deere Classic: Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka Genesis Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy Barbasol Championship: Vincent Norrman

Vincent Norrman The Open Championship: Brian Harman

Brian Harman Barracuda Championship: Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia 3M Open: Lee Hodges

Lee Hodges Wyndham Championship: Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover FedEx St. Jude Championship: Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover BMW Championship: Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland Tour Championship: Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland Fortinet Championship: Sahith Theegala