"Screw it" - PGA Tour's official X handle posts Travis Kelce golf highlights and deletes it in hours

The PGA Tour's official X handle seemed to be in a 'posting and then deleting' zone on Monday, September 25. After sharing and then removing the sarcastic post on Justin Thomas's Ryder Cup selection, the handle then shared Travis Kelce highlights from 'The Match VIII,' only to delete them a few hours later.
Travis Kelce was seen at Capital One's exhibition, 'The Match VIII,' where he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes defeated the NBA duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 3-and-2.
On Monday, the PGA Tour shared some highlights of Kelce's golf performance on X (formerly known as Twitter). The caption read:
"Screw it, Travis Kelce golf highlights."
The post seemed fine at first, but after a few hours, the admin decided to take it down. NUCLR Golf, a popular golf tracking account on X, shared a screenshot of the now-deleted post and wrote:
"The Ryder Cup intern is having fun. Screenshotted before it’s deleted. The last suspect post stayed up for a couple hours before being deleted ☠️"
However, the highlight clip is still available on the PGA Tour's Instagram account. Here's the video:
This was the second time in a day that the PGA Tour removed a post within hours of sharing it. Earlier, it shared a hilarious meme about Zach Johnson picking Justin Thomas in the Ryder Cup despite the latter's dismal performance throughout the season.
The post had reached more than 300,000 views before the PGA Tour's handle opted to delete it.
