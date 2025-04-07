"Screw Sergio Garcia"; "Did this win get him into The Masters?" - Fans react to Marc Leishman's triumph at LIV Golf Miami

On Sunday, April 6, Marc Leishman fired a 4-under 68 to win LIV Golf Miami 2025. Following the third round, he finished at 6-under to post a one-shot win over Charl Schwartzel, claiming his first-ever victory on the Saudi-backed circuit.
Leishman entered the final round of LIV Golf Miami three strokes back but quickly narrowed the gap with three birdies on the front nine. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau had a rough start and was two-over after the first nine holes. He slipped further with a double bogey on the tenth and finished at 2-under for the round.
The Australian veteran, meanwhile, added another birdie on the tenth, which proved enough for him to secure his maiden LIV Golf title. Schwartzel surged on the back nine, picking up five birdies from holes 11 to 16, but a bogey on fifteen and pars on the final two holes left him with a runner-up finish.
Fans online praised Marc Leishman's final-round comeback to win LIV Golf Miami. However, many also criticized the result, stating that it had no impact on the Masters qualification.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"Screw Sergio," one fan wrote.
"But did this win get him into The Masters? I don’t think so," another fan posted.
"And with a win that gets you into the Masters right?? Oh wait a minute, uhhhhhhh forget that," another fan commented.
"So he can deduct the $4M prize from his pre-paid $40M so he just needs to win $36M more before he collects additional net earnings," this fan opined.
"I definitely remember him on the tour, but completely forgot about him until I saw this tweet," one fan remarked.
"Earlier today, LIV supporters were all hung ho about Phil, Rahm, and Bryson all in contention and in good form for the Masters. But then they all went backward. Have yet to see any LiV supporters reversing their earlier hypes about these 3. Much ado about nothing, really," this fan wrote.
How much money did Marc Leishman bag for the LIV Golf Miami win?
The purse for LIV Golf Miami was $25 million, and Marc Leishman took home a $4 million winner’s share. In addition, he earned another $750,000 from Ripper GC’s victory in the team competition.
Here's a look at the payout for the players at LIV Golf Miami 2025 (top ten and ties):
- 1. Marc Leishman (-6): $4,000,000
- 2. Charl Schwartzel (-5): $2,250,000
- 3. Sergio Garcia (-4): $1,500,000
- 4. Carlos Ortiz (-3): $1,000,000
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau (-2): $800,000
- 6. Phil Mickelson (-1): $700,000
- T7. Harold Varner III (E): $562,500
- T7. Patrick Reed (E): $562,500
- T9. Cameron Smith (+1): $409,167
- T9. Danny Lee (+1): $409,167
- T9. Jon Rahm (+1): $409,167