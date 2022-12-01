Seamus Power was just named the PGA Tour's best player this fall. In a world where Rory McIlroy took the top spot recently from Scottie Scheffler, and Mackenzie Hughes had an incredible run, Power was given the top honor.

According to the PGA Tour, Power was simply better:

"The honor goes to Power, though, who will carry the FedExCup standings lead into 2023. His closing run to the fall – win, T-3, T-5 – saw him beaten by a grand sum of six players across three events. In those tournaments, he shot under par in all 12 rounds, accumulating a combined score to par of -52. The 35-year-old Irishman is up to 28th in the Official World Golf Ranking this week, his best-ever position."

They also added:

"Power has never previously qualified for the TOUR Championship, but the numbers say that will change in 2023: each of the last nine players to finish the calendar year leading the FedExCup standings had enough points to make it to East Lake later that season."

He had an incredible run to end the year. He vaulted to 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings after finishing 72nd last year, further proving his run of dominance.

Tom Kim named PGA Tour Breakout Player of the Fall

It was tough for the Tour to pick just one player to name their top performer this fall. They decided:

"Power’s story isn’t the only one worthy of sharing, though. So, we’ve elected to make a distinction between the best overall performer of the fall and the breakout star."

Tom Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods to earn two PGA Tour wins before turning 21. He did it as a rookie, too.

Hero World Challenge - Preview Day Three

The Tour said:

"The breaking-out, as it was, inarguably started in the closing weeks of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, when Kim won the Wyndham Championship by five strokes. But its crescendo wasn’t hit until the new season arrived in September: first, with a stirring performance at Quail Hollow for the International Presidents Cup team, then a few weeks later in Las Vegas, when Kim held off Patrick Cantlay for win number two."

Kim was incredible this year, so the Tour was forced to make two awards and give one to him and one to Power, as they both deserved recognition.

The future of golf is clearly in good, steady hands.

