Semi-retired Lexi Thompson goes on intense '75 min ride' after disappointing 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Lexi Thompson shared a new fitness achievement, posting an Instagram story of herself engaging in an intense 75-minute indoor cycling session. The 30-year-old failed to make the cut at the US Women's Open.

Ad

She could be seen riding a peloton exercise bike. Thompson captioned her Instagram story as:

"75 min @onepeloton ride"

Lexi Thompson's Instagram story

Lexi Thompson missed the cut at the U.S. Open after posting rounds of 73 and 74. She culminated in a 3-over-par total, which was not enough to advance to the weekend. This is poles apart from her previous success in the tournament. She has five top-10 finishes at the event, including a tie for second place in 2019.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Thompson began her journey at the U.S. Women's Open qualifying at age 12 in 2007. Her debut made her the youngest golfer ever to compete in the U.S. Women's Open at that time.

Lexi Thompson announced her retirement from full-time competitive golf at the end of the 2024 LPGA season. Her decision was influenced by the mental and emotional challenges she faced in her career.

Apart from that, Thompson addressed the criticism she faced after her early exit at the U.S. Women's Open.

Ad

"I never used the word retire": Lexi Thompson shuts down criticism

Lexi Thompson made it clear that she's not done with professional golf. The 30-year-clarified her stance on retirement with a post on Instagram. Competing at Erin Hills alongside Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, Thompson failed to qualify for the weekend.

The trio was one of the most anticipated playing groups of the tournament, but things changed when Hull was seen sitting and waiting on the tee while Thompson was still putting. It sparked a debate on social media among fans.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Thompson opened up about her performance and addressed the slow play claims.

"I also want to add on this, because pace of place was a huge talk this week. Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front, we were never out of position/warned/ or on clock. I’ll be the first one to say I’m not as fast as my playing partners the two days, but I’m also the last person that wants to be out there for six hours. So before you make assumptions, make sure you get all the facts right before basing it on pictures and little clips. That’s all! "

Ad

"AND I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this, but I never used the word retire, I said not a full-time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play. Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in."

Ad

Next up, Lexi Thompson is set to compete at the 2025 Dow Championship, scheduled for June in Midland, Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More