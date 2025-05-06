Semi-retired Lexi Thompson hits the range in floral fit during LPGA break

Lexi Thompson is currently enjoying her time off from pro golf after a decent finish at the 2025 Chevron Championship. Despite retiring from the LPGA Tour last year, Thompson has been competing in a select few events and is now a semi-retired golfer.

Recently, Lexi Thompson shared an Instagram story where she was seen hitting a few golf balls on the range in her famous floral fit.

Lexi Thompson practices on the range in her floral outfit - Source: via @lexi on Instagram

Lexi Thompson is active on social media, especially Instagram, and has a significant following with 600K followers. She shares regular updates about her life and day-to-day happenings to keep her followers and fans updated.

Although she will not be in the field for any of the upcoming events, Thompson will most probably compete in the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The second major championship of the year starts on May 29th at Erin in Wisconsin.

Thompson last competed in the 2025 Chevron Championship and finished T14. She has missed just one cut in the four events and has officially earned $145.6K on the LPGA Tour so far. Her best finish this season came at the 2025 Founders Cup, where she finished T13.

Lexi Thompson shares her emotions after announcing semi-retirement

Lexi Thompson announced her semi-retirement during the midseason of the 2024 LPGA Tour. During the post-round press conference of the CME Group Tour Championship, she expressed her feelings and elaborated on her decision to step away.

"Yeah, that's a good way of putting it. I think ever since I was super young, I have held a lot in, and just -- sorry. No, I've held a lot in. I think, as athletes, you're always told to be strong and be intimidating on the golf course. Don't show any sign the weakness," Thompson said.

Lexi Thompson at The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

"I did it for a while, and it's just, you know, it's gotten to me sometimes. It's hard. It's not just me, it's everybody that goes through a lot of things. It's just a matter of how much you're willing to hold in and let people in on your emotions. Yeah, it's kind of like the time I'm actually letting myself feel those emotions and actually be real," she added.

The 30-year-old golfer had a decent season on the LPGA Tour in 2024, with her best finish coming in at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she came close to winning but eventually placed T2.

Here's how Lexi Thompson has performed in all her LPGA Tour events in 2024.

Grant Thornton Invitational – 14th, -13

– 14th, CME Group Tour Championship – T49, -2

– T49, The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican – CUT, +3

– CUT, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – T17, -10

– T17, Kroger Queen City Championship – T19, -10

– T19, FM Championship – T15, -7

– T15, AIG Women's Open – T55, +6

– T55, CPKC Women’s Open – T33, -1

– T33, Dana Open – T19, -7

– T19, Dow Championship – T8, -16

– T8, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – T9, -1

– T9, Meijer LPGA Classic – T2, -16

– T2, U.S. Women’s Open – CUT, +13

– CUT, Mizuho Americas Open – CUT, +1

– CUT, Cognizant Founders Cup – CUT, +2

– CUT, The Chevron Championship – CUT, +8

– CUT, Ford Championship presented by KCC – T3, -17

– T3, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship – CUT, +7

– CUT, LPGA Drive On Championship – T16, -2

