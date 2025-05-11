Semi-retired Lexi Thompson takes her furry friend on the golf course for a ‘windy day’

Lexi Thompson recently shared a light-hearted moment on her Instagram story. The 29-year-old posted two stories from a breezy golf outing with her dog, Leo, on Sunday (May 11). Leo is seen sitting in a golf cart with his ears blown back by the wind.

Ad

She penned heartfelt captions for the stories' writing:

"Windy day for Leo😂"

Lexi Thompson's Instagram story

"Why is he so cute🥹"

Ad

Trending

Lexi Thompson's Instagram story

After confirming that the 2024 LPGA season would be her final full-time year on tour, Thompson recently stepped into semi-retirement. Thompson turned professional at just 15 and has amassed 11 LPGA Tour victories, including a Major win at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship.

Ad

In 2024, Thompson played in the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club. She kicked off with a 75 before missing the cut. The event marked her 18th appearance in the Major. Apart from her professional career, Thompson announced her engagement to longtime partner Max Provost, with their dog Leo featuring in the engagement photos. Meanwhile, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner shared photos holding a Chick-fil-A meal.

Lexi Thompson relishes casual golf, fried chicken and new ventures amid semi-retirement

Lexi Thompson recently shared a series of photos from a relaxed round of golf. It included shots of her swinging and a candid moment enjoying a fried chicken meal. Thompson attended a golf event sponsored by Chick-fil-A. The caption of the field reads:

Ad

"Enjoyed being at the @chickfila outing today."

As of 2025, Thompson has played in four LPGA Tour events. Recently, she appeared at the Chevron Championship held at The Club at Carlton Woods. She posted rounds of 73, 67, 70 and 76, finishing tied for 14th at 2-under-par (286 total). Earlier this year, Thompson also appeared at the Founders Cup presented by Virgin Islands, the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass and the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Ad

Away from the green, Thompson has launched a significant new project. On May 2, 2025, she announced a collaboration with Crystal Cruises to debut the Crystal Cup. This event included 13 qualifying events hosted at premier troon courses across nine U.S. states, and a grand finale at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. Thompson also shared an Instagram post, writing:

"In my career, I've always aimed for the exceptional, that's exactly why I'm proud to partner with @crystalcruises for the launch of the Crystal Cup, a premier amateur golf tournament unlike any other. Thirteen qualifying events. One unforgettable final. The ultimate prize? A 29-night voyage with Crystal, where every detail reflects the pinnacle of refined travel. Discover more about the tournament and what sets crystal apart."

Ad

World no. 1 Luke Donald is also going to appear in this event, backed by both the PGA and LPGA Tours. This tournament's host venue partner is Troon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More