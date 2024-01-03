Sentry Tournament of Champions 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The Sentry Tournament 2024, marking the inaugural event on the PGA Tour calendar, is poised to commence this week. The tournament is scheduled to unfold at the Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament event’s TV Coverage is going to be available to all viewers on the Golf Channel and NBC. Fans can get streaming access through the Peacock streaming service and PGA Tour Live available on ESPN+.

Here are the complete telecast and streaming schedule details for the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2024:

Jan 4, Thursday: 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Jan 5, Friday: 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Jan 6, Saturday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC); 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Jan 7, Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC); 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Peacock streaming service will offer simulcasts of NBC and Golf Channel’s coverage throughout all four days. ESPN+, meanwhile, will stream featured group coverage from 12:30 pm to 10 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 1 pm to 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, UK audiences can watch the event on the Sky Sports official website or Sky Sports streaming platforms.

Radio live tournament coverage starts on Thursday and runs through Friday, from 4 pm to 10 pm. Fans can hear the roar of the crowd live on Saturday and Sunday, from 3 pm to 8 pm. To listen to the coverage, you can tune in to PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions 2024 field and tee time

The inaugural of the eight signature events, the Sentry Tournament 2024, is set to run from Thursday, January 4 to Sunday, January 7. Featuring a limited field of 59 players, fans can look forward to watching their favorite players, including stars such as Viktor Hovland, Jordan Speith and Scottie Scheffler.

Notably, the defending champion from last year, Jon Rahm, will not be competing in the event due to his switch to the LIV league. The winner of the event will secure 700 FedEx Cup points, alongside a $3.6 million portion of the $20 million purse.

Here are the tee times for the Sentry Tournament 2024:

Round 1- Thursday (All times are in EST)

12:45 pm - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:57 pm - Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

1:09 pm - Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

1:21 pm - Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

1:33 pm - Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

1:45 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Ben An

1:57 pm - Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mac Hughes

2:09 pm - Si Woo Kim, Cam Young, Harris English

2:21 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

2:33 pm - Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

2:51 pm - Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

3:03 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

3:15 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

3:27 pm - Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

3:39 pm - Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

3:51 pm - Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

4:03 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

4:15 pm - Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

4:27 pm - Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

4:39 pm - Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Round 2- Friday (All times are in EST)

12:45 p.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

12:57 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:09 p.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

1:21 p.m. -- Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

1:33 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

1:45 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

1:57 p.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

2:09 p.m. -- Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

2:21 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

2:33 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

2:51 p.m.-- Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

3:03 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

3:15 p.m. -- Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

3:27 p.m. -- Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

3:39 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

3:51 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An

4:03 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

4:15 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English

4:27 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

4:39 p.m. -- Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler