Sentry Tournament of Champions 2024: Odds and best bets explored 

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions is all set to kick-start the 2024 PGA Tour season at the Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The Tournament will be held from January 4 to 7, and boasts a prize purse of $15 million.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is now a signature event on the PGA Tour, and there will be only 60 golfers in the field for next week. The eligibility criteria for the tournament includes all players that finished within the top 50 of the 2023 FedEx Cup rankings as well as past winners.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be the two familiar faces missing from the tournament. Jon Rahm will not be participating due to his switch to the LIV Golf series last month. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, has not participated in previous tournaments as well in order to prepare for the DP World Tour.

According to Golf Week, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the most favored to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions with odds of +500. Viktor Hovland stands second with odds of +900 and Patrick Cantlay third with odds of +1200.

Exploring the odds for the top 20 players at 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Following are the odds for the top 20 players at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (according to Golf Week):

Scottie Scheffler(+500)

Viktor Hovland(+900)

Patrick Cantlay(+1200)

Max Homa(+1200)

Collin Morikawa(+1200)

Xander Schauffele(+1400)

Ludvig Aberg(+1400)

Jordan Spieth(+2000)

Matt Fitzpatrick(+2200)

Tyrrell Hatton(+2500)

Tommy Fleetwood(+2500)

Tom Kim(+2500)

Tony Finau(+3000)

Sungjae Im(+3000)

Sam Burns(+3500)

Russell Henley(+3500)

Rickie Fowler(+3500)

Cameron Young(+3500)

Jason Day(+4000)

Brian Harman(+4000)

According to Golf Digest's Andy Lack, Xander Schauffele seems to be a pick that might deliver during the tournament. Despite not winning a tournament in over 18 months, Schaufelle is a past winner and can rely on his previous tournament experience to win the title again.

Apart from Schaufelle, Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge and Luke List also seem to be high on the list of potential winners. The likes of Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young might disappoint during the opening tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season.