"Sepp Straka can flat out play"; "Best trophy" – Fans react to Austrian star winning the Truist Championship 2025

Sepp Straka fired a 2-under 68 in the final round to claim the Truist Championship 2025. He finished at 16-under to post a two-shot win over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry.
Straka entered the final day of action at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course with a 54-hole lead. After making four straight pars, he eagled the fifth and then picked up three birdies against three bogeys to finish at 2-under.
Shane Lowry had a shot at his first individual win in over two years, but he bogeyed two of the last three holes. This marks Straka's second win on the PGA Tour this season, having previously won The American Express earlier this year.
Fans online praised the Austrian star for his clutch performance throughout the week. Some fans also had interesting views on the unique cricket bat trophy.
How much did Sepp Straka win at the Truist Championship 2025?
The purse size of the Truist Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Sepp Straka claimed $3.6 million for his big win this week. Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry earned paychecks of $1.76 million each for their runner-up finishes.
Here's a look at the payout for the Truist Championship 2025 (top 30 and ties):
- Win. Sepp Straka: $3.6 million
- T2. Justin Thomas: $1.76 million
- T2. Shane Lowry: $1.76 million
- T4. Patrick Cantlay: $826,666.67
- T4. Jacob Bridgeman: $826,666.67
- T4. Tommy Fleetwood: $826,666.67
- T7. Stephan Jaeger: $602,500
- T7. Cameron Young: $602,500
- T7. Rory McIlroy: $602,500
- T7. Keith Mitchell: $602,500
- T11. Xander Schauffele: $440,000
- T11. Daniel Berger: $440,000
- T11. Corey Conners: $440,000
- T11. Harris English: $440,000
- T15. Rickie Fowler: $350,000
- T15. Tony Finau: $350,000
- T17. Andrew Novak: $270,500
- T17. J.J. Spaun: $270,500
- T17. Collin Morikawa: $270,500
- T17. Si Woo Kim: $270,500
- T17. Hideki Matsuyama: $270,500
- T17. Nick Taylor: $270,500
- T23. Aaron Rai: $167,142.86
- T23. Rasmus Højgaard: $167,142.86
- T23. Davis Thompson: $167,142.86
- T23. Matt Fitzpatrick: $167,142.86
- T23. Sam Stevens: $167,142.86
- T23. J.T. Poston: $167,142.86
- T23. Sungjae Im: $167,142.86
- T30. Thomas Detry: $125,375
- T30. Max Homa: $125,375
- T30. Keegan Bradley: $125,375
- T30. Sam Burns: $125,375