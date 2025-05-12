"Sepp Straka can flat out play"; "Best trophy" – Fans react to Austrian star winning the Truist Championship 2025

Sepp Straka fired a 2-under 68 in the final round to claim the Truist Championship 2025. He finished at 16-under to post a two-shot win over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry.

Straka entered the final day of action at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course with a 54-hole lead. After making four straight pars, he eagled the fifth and then picked up three birdies against three bogeys to finish at 2-under.

Shane Lowry had a shot at his first individual win in over two years, but he bogeyed two of the last three holes. This marks Straka's second win on the PGA Tour this season, having previously won The American Express earlier this year.

Fans online praised the Austrian star for his clutch performance throughout the week. Some fans also had interesting views on the unique cricket bat trophy.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Sepp can flat out play!" one fan wrote.

"Best trophy," another fan posted.

"Best trophy of the year other than a green jacket," one user commented.

"Philly needs a yearly tour stop!!" this fan opined.

"The irony is that Ryan Fox, the winner of the opposite field event in Myrtle Beach, was a fine junior cricket player before taking up golf," one user remarked.

"Congrats God bless you," another user wrote.

How much did Sepp Straka win at the Truist Championship 2025?

The purse size of the Truist Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Sepp Straka claimed $3.6 million for his big win this week. Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry earned paychecks of $1.76 million each for their runner-up finishes.

Here's a look at the payout for the Truist Championship 2025 (top 30 and ties):

Win. Sepp Straka: $3.6 million

T2. Justin Thomas: $1.76 million

T2. Shane Lowry: $1.76 million

T4. Patrick Cantlay: $826,666.67

T4. Jacob Bridgeman: $826,666.67

T4. Tommy Fleetwood: $826,666.67

T7. Stephan Jaeger: $602,500

T7. Cameron Young: $602,500

T7. Rory McIlroy: $602,500

T7. Keith Mitchell: $602,500

T11. Xander Schauffele: $440,000

T11. Daniel Berger: $440,000

T11. Corey Conners: $440,000

T11. Harris English: $440,000

T15. Rickie Fowler: $350,000

T15. Tony Finau: $350,000

T17. Andrew Novak: $270,500

T17. J.J. Spaun: $270,500

T17. Collin Morikawa: $270,500

T17. Si Woo Kim: $270,500

T17. Hideki Matsuyama: $270,500

T17. Nick Taylor: $270,500

T23. Aaron Rai: $167,142.86

T23. Rasmus Højgaard: $167,142.86

T23. Davis Thompson: $167,142.86

T23. Matt Fitzpatrick: $167,142.86

T23. Sam Stevens: $167,142.86

T23. J.T. Poston: $167,142.86

T23. Sungjae Im: $167,142.86

T30. Thomas Detry: $125,375

T30. Max Homa: $125,375

T30. Keegan Bradley: $125,375

T30. Sam Burns: $125,375

