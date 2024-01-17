Rory McIlroy's views about LIV Golf have recently undergone a massive change. In recent times, McIlroy has had a change of heart, admitting that he has been too harsh with the players who joined LIV.

Despite the new-found positive sentiment towards LIV and the global golf scene, Rory McIlroy has not held back when it comes to Sergio Garcia. McIlroy had recently proposed the idea that the LIV Series should be like the IPL (Indian Premier League - cricket) of golf, as it would not only be fun and different but would also fit well within the golf ecosystem.

This did not go down well with LIV loyalist Sergio Garcia, who replied by saying that the series deserved more attention than just a month. Now, ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy responded to Garcia's comments (via Golf Digest):

"Yeah, Sergio feels he deserves a lot of things."

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia were friends before the latter made the switch to the LIV Series. While both of them had come to terms with their differences and found their friendship again, this comment came as a rather unabashed one from McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy talks about his ideal scenario for the future of golf

The World No. 2 has been open to the idea of integrating LIV Golf in various ways with the PGA Tour. He is keen on the idea of integrating the tours as it would bring about a global landscape to the sport and reach a wider audience.

Speaking via ESPN, McIlroy said:

"Going forward, if everything is on the table, venues have to be a big part of the consideration. My dream scenario is a world tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all. Saudi Arabia, too. That's just basic economics. They [the PGA Tour] need to think internationally and spread their wings a bit. I've been banging that drum for a while."

However, the PGA Tour is still in talks with the Saudi Arabian PIF to come up with the framework agreement for the newer, bigger golf entity. While the agreement was initially due at the end of 2023, the deadline has now been indefinitely pushed.