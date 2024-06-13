Sergio Garcia achieves a record that even Tiger Woods hasn't as his name goes down in US Open history

Sergio Garcia added his name to the history books after his first round at the US Open. The LIV Golf star went 18 holes without a single bogey, making par or better on each hole, becoming only the sixth golfer to do so in US Open history at Pinehurst.

According to the USGA, 1,368 US Open rounds have been recorded at Pinehurst. Garcia added his name to a list that includes some incredible golfers and performances:

David Duval (1999, Round 1, 67, finished T-7)

Arron Oberholser (2005, Round 2, 67, finished T-9)

Brendon Todd (2014, Round 2, 67, finished T-17)

Jason Day (2014, Round 2, 68, finished T-4)

Martin Kaymer (2014, Round 2, 65, finished 1)

Tiger Woods has three all-time wins at the US Open, and he's never recorded a bogey-free round. Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Jack Nicklaus have the most wins in the US Open all-time (four), and they also have never done what Garcia did in 2024.

Just one player has finished a bogey-free round at the US Open and won: Martin Kaymer in 2014. Jason Day is the only other who recorded a top-five finish, so this impressive round doesn't guarantee a stellar finish for Garcia.

The LIV star got the chance to compete at the US Open thanks to a last-minute exemption. Garcia failed to qualify for the tournament in Dallas three weeks ago. However, the USGA offered him a lifeline.

They had six spots reserved for last-minute additions. Adam Scott was given one after Grayson Murray's death and Robert MacIntyre's recent PGA Tour win necessitated another exemption.

Garcia was chosen alongside amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black, and Maxwell Moldovan for the remaining four spots. These players were added to the field on June 10. Three days later, Sergio Garcia has made history.

Sergio Garcia's opening round puts him in contention for the title

Sergio Garcia made his 25th straight start at the US Open on June 13, an impressive fact given he has been with LIV Golf for the last two years.

Sergio Garcia played a bogey-free first round at the US Open

Garcia responded by paying back the favor. The USGA gave him a chance, and he enjoyed a historic first round. Every single hole was a par except for one, a birdie. That has him one under for the round and four shots behind the lead.

Garcia is tied for sixth and is trailing Patrick Cantlay, who has also completed his first round. Tomorrow, the cut will be made. Garcia missed the cut at the Masters Tournament but finished in a tie for 27th one year ago at the US Open.

