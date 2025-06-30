Sergio Garcia expresses excitement after accomplishing a major feat despite "tough week" in Dallas

Sergio Garcia is heading back to The Open Championship after earning a special exemption through the LIV Golf standings. Despite a challenging week at the LIV Golf Dallas event, the Fireballs GC captain secured his spot at Royal Portrush, where the 2025 Open will take place next month.

Garcia carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish tied for 25th at 3-over for the week. While the result didn’t earn him any points from Dallas, he remained the highest-ranked non-exempt player inside the top five of the season-long LIV Golf Individual Championship standings. This earned him the exemption reserved for that position.

After earning the spot, Fireballs GC shared a video on Instagram where Sergio Garcia expressed his happiness at returning to his favorite major.

"It's been a tough week, a lot of fighting, but it looks like we got it done. So excited to earn the first exemption through the LIV standings for the Open Championship at Royal Port Rush. Super excited to be back at the Open, obviously my favorite major, and I can't wait to go there and hopefully play great and enjoy the British crowds and enjoy the Open, which is amazing. So vamos!"

The caption of the post read:

"He’s ready for Royal Portrush! 🔥⛳️. A special message from nuestro Capitán after earning the @livgolf_league exemption to @theopen. 🗣️"

Garcia is currently fifth in the individual standings, behind Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Dallas winner Patrick Reed, all of whom already had exemptions into The Open.

This will mark Garcia’s 26th appearance at The Open and his 102nd major championship start. His last appearance at The Open came in 2022, where he finished tied for 68th. Garcia had played in every Open from 1998 to 2022, missing the cut only four times and recording two runner-up finishes over the years.

"It's going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it's obviously nice.It's one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we have," Garcia said (via Fox Sports).

"I didn't help myself very much the last three months, but I'm glad that I got enough work done in the first third of the year, I guess, in the first part of the season. I'm excited about it, and hopefully I'll play well."

Sergio Garcia becomes the 17th LIV Golf player to qualify for the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

How has Sergio Garcia performed in the 2025 season so far?

Sergio Garcia has played nine LIV Golf events so far in the 2025 season. Here are his finishes:

Riyadh: Tied for 6th at 13-under

Tied for 6th at 13-under Adelaide: Tied for 18th at 4-under

Tied for 18th at 4-under Hong Kong: Winner at 18-under

Winner at 18-under Singapore: Tied for 32nd at even par

Tied for 32nd at even par Miami: 3rd at 4-under

3rd at 4-under Mexico City: 50th at 9-over

50th at 9-over Korea: Tied for 42nd at 2-over

Tied for 42nd at 2-over Virginia: Tied for 38th at 2-under

Tied for 38th at 2-under Dallas: Tied for 25th at 3-over

Apart from his LIV Golf appearances, Sergio Garcia has also played in two major championships this year. He missed the cut at The Masters after finishing 4-over and secured a T67 finish at the PGA Championship.

